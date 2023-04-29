Eating avocados reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by 20 percent

Scientists at Baylor College of Medicine found that eating avocados reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by 20 percent. Work results published in Journal of Diabetes Mellitus.

The authors reviewed data from 6,159 people, of which 983 included avocados in their diets, and the rest did not. The participants were asked about all the food and drinks they ate and drank over the course of two days, as well as how they were prepared. The researchers then assessed the relationship between avocado consumption and the development of type 2 diabetes over a six-year follow-up period. It turned out that the inclusion of avocados in the diet reduces the likelihood of this disease by 20 percent.

Researchers believe that this product should be included in their daily diet for anyone who wants to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In future work, it is planned to elucidate the mechanisms responsible for the beneficial effects of avocados on the body.

In April 2023, Tufts University researchers found that poor diet was responsible for more than 70 percent of type 2 diabetes worldwide.