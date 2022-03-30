Eating avocados reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a study published today by the journal of the american heart association. Its fiber and unsaturated fat content would be behind this effect on factors such as cholesterol control, which had already been observed in previous clinical trials.

In this case, the conclusion comes from an observational study that followed 68,780 women and 41,700 men for 30 years. In that time, 9,185 cases of coronary heart disease and 5,290 strokes were detected. After taking into account several cardiovascular risk factors and the diet of the participants, the authors of the study, led by Lorena Pacheco, from the nutrition department of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, calculated that taking portions equivalent to half an avocado each twice a week reduced the risk of suffering from these ailments by 16% compared to those who never eat this fruit. No significant difference was seen, however, in the number of strokes.

The study, which was carried out in groups recruited from health professionals, has limitations because, beyond the relationship observed, it is not possible to establish a cause-and-effect relationship between avocado consumption and cardiovascular risk. However, Pacheco points out that “there are potential biological mechanisms by which avocados exert their cardioprotective benefits.” “The main monounsaturated fatty acid found in avocados is oleic acid, a healthy fat that we believe helps reduce high blood pressure, inflammation and insulin sensitivity,” explains the researcher. “In addition, avocados contain plant sterols and soluble fiber, which may lead to lower levels of bad cholesterol,” she adds.

Pacheco highlights the interest of products such as avocados to replace other types of foods with saturated fats because they are a well-accepted fruit and, in many cases, the most difficult part of changing the diet is not knowing which foods are better, something that can be simple, but to be able to introduce them in daily meals compared to others that are more appetizing. However, as with other foods, the way it is consumed is important. “There are people who consume avocado in the form of guacamole. In those cases, there’s a tendency to take too much, usually in combination with other fatty foods like chips because they provide too many calories,” he says. The proper incorporation into the diet would consist, according to the author of the study, in including avocados as an alternative to worse sources of fat such as butter or bacon.

In the analysis published today, the authors found that avocados have an effect on the risk of cardiovascular disease similar to the consumption of nuts or olive oil, two types of food also rich in oleic acid. However, in some countries, the production of avocados has a high environmental impact. This fruit native to Central and South America was present in the diet of the inhabitants of the region centuries before the arrival of the Spanish. In the globalized market, its production requires large amounts of water and has a high carbon footprint as it travels long distances from countries such as Mexico to the US or Europe. As published by EL PAÍS in a 2019 article, the cultivation of this fruit has led to violence, deforestation, and job insecurity in the Mexican state of Michoacán. As Pacheco and his collaborators show, it is possible to consume avocados of local origin and during their production season, and look for alternatives with similar effects.

