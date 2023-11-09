Eataly unveils its 2023 Christmas surprise: branded panettone and pandoro

Eataly proudly presents – in all stores globally – its first line of large leavened products dedicated to parties. Three panettone and a pandoro made with exclusive recipes to give intense and enveloping taste experiences. Four novelties enclosed in perfect packaging to bring Eataly’s signature elegance to the table.



The company, which has always been committed to telling the story of the most authentic Italian food traditions, has chosen to inaugurate the line of products soon to be presented and which will bear the brand’s signature, with the most classic Italian holiday desserts. Thus arrive panettoni and pandoro made with a recipe designed for gratify lovers of tradition and to make them available in all 50 global stores of the Groupguaranteeing excellence and quality to all Made in Italy enthusiasts.

Panettoni and pandoro Eataly: the exclusive recipes

Therefore, the Classic Panettonethat Orange and Chocolatethe version accompanied by Pistachio cream and the Pandoro, prepared with a careful production process and a long leavening given by the use of natural mother yeast. The attention in choosing the best raw materials has favored only butter from Piedmontese cream, fresh eggs, Piedmont PGI hazelnuts from the Langhe, fine drops of Italian dark chocolate, candied Italian orange peel, soft raisins, Madagascar vanilla and cream toasted pistachio to spread at the moment.

The Eataly pandoro for Christmas 2023



Eataly panettoni and pandoro, gift boxes

The news doesn’t end here. In addition to the line of panettone and pandoro, the new gift boxes also debut this year: nine precious gift boxes, whose packaging is available in two different sizes, all FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified. The boxes contain only the best of the Bel Paese’s food and wine: from the inevitable holiday desserts to regional excellences, from fine extra virgin olive oils from different cultivars to the most typical cured meats of the Italian territory, up to pastas from artisanal pasta factories and bottles of wine selected from Eataly’s wine shops. For lovers of good drinking, in fact, the perfect gift is one of the over 5,000 labels from the Group’s large wine shops: from the best-known denominations and small winemakers, through numerous large formats and over 400 bubbles to toast the holidays.

Finally, the many cannot be missing experiences that can be used directly in stores, perfect for a different gift than usual, including cooking courses, special prepaid cards for shopping, events or dinners and unique proposals from the Eatinerari gift boxes. Not to mention the tastings of panettone and pandoro signed Eataly or created by famous artisans who contribute to bringing The number of possible variants and brands that can be purchased is over 60 – and periodically for tasting – at Eataly, as well as the possibility of discovering the best of the typical products of Italian festivals.

Eataly launches its line of panettone and pandoro for Christmas 2023



