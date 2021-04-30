What cannot be described as a rusty bathtub is moored in Motril Port; the Russian-owned super yacht, Tango, which can be chartered.

What cannot be described as a rusty bathtub is moored in Motril Port; the Russian-owned super yacht, Tango, which can be chartered.

To quote from its own webpage: “Tango is a 78m, luxury motor yacht. She was built by Feadship in 2011.

With a beam of 12.2 m and a draft of 3.65 m, she has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. This adds up to a gross tonnage of 1,250 tonnes.

She is powered by engines of 2,360 hp each giving her a maximum speed of 21 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. The motor yacht can accommodate 14 guests in seven cabins. The yacht was designed by Eidsgaard. “

Distributed on Tango’s five decks you can find a contra-flow swimming pool, a beauty & massage parlor a spacious sun deck with outdoor cinema, a gym, Jacuzzi (on deck), Beach Club, Tender Garage, Swimming Platform, Air Conditioning, Elevator / Lift, Helipad.

In brief the official yachting category for this kind of craft is “sod-off cool.”

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: Motril Port)