Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini against a social ad of the Barilla Foundation on the nutritional properties of insects. A short film talks about how insects are consumed “normally” in “over 140 countries around the world”. “They are a source of high quality and low environmental impact proteins – says the commercial – and what do you think?”. “That you can eat them”, the response of the leader of the League entrusted to his social accounts.

“Insects are a source of protein … And what do you think?”

That you can eat them. pic.twitter.com/fuS7GCrG3b – Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 2, 2022

“I haven’t tasted insects yet – explains the ad testimonial – but they told me that the ants taste of hazelnuts and the beetles of wholemeal bread. Combined they would be perfect for breakfast. When I learned that insects are normally consumed in 140 countries around the world, I thought “certainly in other cultures where it is typical, such as Asia”. But no, even here in Europe: in Holland, in Denmark, for example ”. The Barilla Group wanted to make a clarification given the media attention received on the spot following Salvini’s reply: “Regarding some comments that appeared on the web and in some newspapers – reads a note – we would like to specify that we have not announced the launch of any pasta or food produced with insect flour, nor do we have any will or corporate interest in this regard. Our pasta continues to be produced with 100% Italian durum wheat “.