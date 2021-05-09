The ninth consecutive salad bowl for Bayern Munich has left a most curious anecdote. Its about Kingsley Coman resume, to which He added his tenth consecutive league championship, yes, having played only nine seasons as a professional. For the 24-year-old French international, it represents a record of the least common in the world of football, which is due, above all, to his talent to be able to be in two places at the same time.

It all started in 12/13, when, at 16, he was proclaimed Ligue 1 champion after having played just one official match with him. PSG. After singing alirón with the Parisians again a season later, Eat a tab for Juventus and add two more leagues. It is in 15/16 when a most striking fact occurs: Coman had won the scudetto in 14/15, his first year in Serie A, and he signed for Bayern at the end of August 2015 after having played already a match of the new season with Juve, for which he added a scudetto and a Bundesliga in just one year.

In his next five seasons at the Allianz Arena, he won five more salad bowls., thus adding a total of ten league championships in just nine years. In addition, he is one of the three Bayern players with the most league titles. Thomas Müller and David Alaba also have ten salad bowls in their cabinets after singing alirón this Saturday and, in this way, they overtook Franck Ribéry with nine. Of course: they, very unlike Coman, needed a dozen seasons for their ten leagues.