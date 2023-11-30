Eat a salad and find with human finger. The “Chopt” takeaway chain reported: “Panic attacks and vomiting”

“Indigestible” meal for an American from Connecticut who made lawsuit against the “fast” restaurant chain Chopt Creative Salad Co, one of the most renowned in the States for take-away salads and with ingredients chosen by the customer. Too bad, however, that the human ingredient was not among those desired by Allison Cozzifor the salad ordered at a Chopt restaurant in Mount Kisko, New York, on April 7.

A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger. https://t.co/tWFQcuHzqS — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2023

And, in fact, after months of discomfort caused by that disgusting incident, this week Alison Cozzi filed a complaint to proceed against the restaurant chain. According to her reconstruction of the facts, the severed finger (presumably the store manager’s) ended up in her salad, which she noticed while she was eating it. The macabre news has evidently captured the attention of the overseas media. The broadcaster CBS reports that, according to the prosecution, the restaurant manager accidentally cut a piece of her index finger while cleaning the rocket. She immediately went to hospital to treat the wound but the rocket she was cutting remained in the kitchen to be served to customers.

READ ALSO: Harmful foods, here are the 10 foods to avoid for a healthy diet

Cozzi also claimed to have suffered significant damage as a result of the consumption of contaminated salad. In recent months you have suffered from panic attacks, migraines, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness and widespread neck and shoulder pain due to eating contaminated salad, which is why you are now asking for a “financial compensation for an unspecified amount.”

Meanwhile, the Chopt Creative Salad Co. chain, which has around seventy restaurants in the New York area alone, has been inundated with a flood of messages and requests for clarification from customers. In short, the story is raising a lot of fuss even if it is not the first time, according to CBS, that “human remains” end up on the tables of American restaurants.

Subscribe to the newsletter

