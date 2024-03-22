Eat Prey CallItalian localization of the party game Prey Another Day, is a title that immediately captures attention with its playful spirit and intriguing theme, offering a fast but intensely engaging gaming experience. Created from the mind of Matthew Dunstan And Brett J. Gilbert, the game stands out not only for its immediate rules, but also for the deep involvement it manages to generate among the participants. Collaboration with MS Editions due to the Italian localization it has allowed its diffusion in our country, thus enriching the gaming offer with a quality product and guaranteed fun.

Colors and Cunning

The narrative of the game transports us into wild lands where the fight for survival knows no rest. The need to hunt in order not to die of hunger translates into a dynamic and stimulating game mechanism, where each participant must step into the shoes of a forest animal. Simultaneous action selection, deduction and bluffing are the main ingredients of this challenge, where correctly interpreting your opponents' movements can make the difference between life and death in the game context.

The material included in the package is well made, with sturdy papers and illustrations that are striking for their originality and style. Nele Brönner it's the same Brett J. Gilbert they gave life to a distinctive visual universe, characterized by the use of bright colours. This stylistic choice not only embellishes the game from an aesthetic point of view but also increases its attractiveness, making Eat Prey Call a title that will hardly go unnoticed on any gaming table.

The Dance of the Prey: Game Mechanics and Interaction

The basic mechanics of Eat Prey Call it is surprisingly simple, but at the same time capable of generating deep tension and involvement. Every player has a set of five animals, each with a different strength and score, which he will have to use to outwit his opponents and outwit his opponents. The decision on which animal to play in each turn and the attempt to predict other people's moves are transformed into a delicate mental ballet, where each choice can lead to victory or defeat.

The game is played through rounds consisting of several hunting trips, during which players will have to demonstrate their ability to balance courage and caution. The ability to hunt opposing animals adds an additional level of complexity, forcing participants to continuously reconsideration of one's strategies based on the actions of others. The dynamics of hunting and predation thus proves to be a perfect engine for creating moments of tension and twists, with players challenging each other in a predatory dance that is renewed at every turn.

Preparation for the Hunt: The Cards and the Players

At the beginning, each participant receives a set of cards representing five different forest animals: the bear (1), the wolf (2), the lynx (3), the owl (4) And the mouse (5). Each animal is characterized by a number that indicates its strength and position in the hierarchy of the food chain.

The game is divided into several rounds, each divided into “hunting trips” which include three key moments:

Playing an Animal: Secretly, players choose a card from their hand and place it face down in front of them. Calling Animals: Following the numerical order, we start from the bear (1), continuing towards the mouse (5). When an animal is called, the players who chose that card reveal it. If only one player reveals the called animal, he can “hunt” by choosing a higher-value animal to eliminate from the round. If none or more players have chosen the animal, we proceed to the next one without hunting. Conclusion of the Hunt: If, after a hunt, more than one player remains in the game and three hunts have not yet taken place, a new hunt is prepared with the remaining cards. Otherwise, the round ends by distributing the food tokens and starting a new round.

To the end of a roundthe sole surviving player wins two food tokens. If more than one player survives the third hunt, the numbers on the cards played are compared and the one with the highest total receives two food tokens, the others one. The first to reach five markers food wins the game, proving himself to be the supreme predator of the forest.

The right food chain

The simplicity of the rules, combined with the strategic depth offered by the game, makes it Eat Prey Call an extremely accessible title, but at the same time full of tactical nuances. This feature makes it suitable for a wide variety of players, from newbies to seasoned enthusiasts, ensuring that every match is a unique and unpredictable experience. The brevity of the matches, about 15-20 minutesalso makes it perfect as a filler between longer game sessions, without giving up moments of authentic fun and competition.