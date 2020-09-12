Everyday it is a very difficult task to decide what to eat for breakfast today, or what to pack in the office tiffin for a morning breakfast… Come, let’s talk about such a healthy breakfast here today. It is also very easy to do and which is full of nutrients …

You can keep it ready continuously

To make moong dal sprouts, you have to soak it in water 2 to 3 days in advance. So after using one time sprouted moong and soak it immediately for next time. That is, you will know from now what you are going to eat for breakfast after two days.

– This will save both time and energy and you will also get complete nutrition. Because eating sprouts prepared from moong dal does not increase blood sugar and weight is also under control. This means that it is the basis of complete health protection.

Whole moong is a treasure of health

Tremendous fiber cleans the stomach

– If someone is suffering from constipation, stomach heaviness or indigestion, moong dal sprouts are very beneficial for those people. Because the fibers present in it work to keep your digestive system completely clean.

Let loose sleep

– People who feel heaviness in the body at all times and remain lethargic, they should also eat moong dal for breakfast. Because sprout of moong dal works to increase the metabolic rate. By this, the body gets energy for a long time and you feel more active.

How to prepare mung bean sprouts

– Wash the moong sprouted well. After this add finely chopped onion, tomato and coriander. You can also add peanuts to it. Now, according to taste, squeeze salt, chili, chaat masala and lemon and consume it.

This way you can add flavor

-If the sprouts prepared with only moong are boring to you, then you can also soak desi gram with moong. Even while preparing sprouts for breakfast, you can add roasted chickpeas in it.