Winter Special Ladoo For Weight Loss: In winter, people often like to keep things in their diet, which along with being tasty, also work to build your health. One such thing is the name of mixed lentils. Mix dal ladoos not only work to keep your body warm from inside in the winter but can also help you in reducing your increasing weight. This mix lentil contains abundant amount of protein, fiber, magnesium, calcium, B vitamins and folate which helps in reducing weight naturally. So, let’s talk about what tasty healthy laddus are made.

Method of making Laddus of Mix Dal-

To make mixed lentils, first clean and wash the lentils. After this, soak the lentils for a while and keep them aside, grind them in a grinder and prepare a paste. Now heat ghee in a pan and add gum and fry it. Now separate the gum and keep it aside. In the same pan, fry the powdered lentils in ghee, fry it till it starts to look brown in color.

After the lentils are well fried, add grated nuts, roasted gum and sugar and mix well. After mixing all the things well, add a little melted ghee to it and give it a shape of laddus by mixing it with your hands. Dal ladoos are ready to serve for you.