“Eat little and walk a lot”, “simple” ingredients for a “happy old age”, or “with a good quality of life because it is not saddened by aches and pains”. In fact, calorie reduction “has now been demonstrated by many researches that it makes us live longer, in a healthier way” just as “daily movement offers us an important advantage in the prevention of all diseases”. Ciro Vestita, nutritionist and author of various publications on nutrition and phytotherapy, says this to Adnkronos Salute.

To reach the goal of healthy aging we start by eating less, “around 2,000 calories on average for men, 1,500 for women. Today, however, many eat even a thousand more”. “Whole grains – rice, spelled, millet – but also poor legumes are to be preferred. We remind you that almost all the beans came from America, they are a non-native cultivar, unlike lentils or chickpeas. However, they originate from our territory black-eyed peas, or doliche. They are very ‘handy’ for those who don’t have time because they can be cooked without soaking them. It saves us time in the kitchen but, above all, we have a very healthy food: cooked together with spelled, with a onion you want, carrot, sage represent an ideal soup, with a high nutritional level: an anti-aging recipe”.

Among the other beneficial ingredients: “flax seeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds, which can be added to soups and salads”. But in addition to eating well for healthy aging “it is very important to move a lot. The elderly suffer a sea of ​​osteoarticular pathologies just because physical activity is neglected. Even for people who are no longer very young, 20 minutes of exercise a day to loosen up the joints, stretching the muscles, making mild contraction movements help to avoid diseases of the elderly, from osteoarthritis to neurodegenerative pathologies. Yoga is perfect but just walk a lot, whenever possible. Better not on the asphalt where the pace is not well cushioned, preferring green walks”.