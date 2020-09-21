Pineapple enhances body immunity

If you can save yourself from a terrible disease by eating delicious things, then everyone would like to do so… Keeping this in mind, today we have brought information about three such fruits that you can get in every season. There will not be any lack of vitamin-C in the body. Currently, the corona virus infection is at its peak. Every day about 1 lakh new infected patients are coming. In such a situation, we all need to do everything against this virus, so that this infection does not dominate us.To avoid this infection, it is necessary that we take those things from which our body gets citric acid. Because all the foods in which citric acid is found, they overcome the lack of vitamin C in our body. And following the advice of health experts, we are constantly informing you that vitamin C is very effective in increasing immunity of your body. Because it works to make T-cells in your body. T-cells are called cells, which work by killing the viruses and bacteria that enter the body.

In this way, you should consume citrus fruits regularly. In this season, you can meet this vitamin deficiency in your body through kiwi, pineapple and berries as well as other nutritional requirements of the body. Know here that you should eat these three fruits every day in order to prepare the best fruit chaat of this time in terms of health…

Consume 1 kiwi daily

-Kiwi is a citric fruit and consuming one kiwi every day can keep your body healthy. It works by giving vitamin-C to our body. You can eat this cold and sour-sweet fruit during the summer season. By eating this, the body not only gets the required amount of vitamin-C but also fulfills the deficiency of many other nutrients.

-Rose Kiwi Fruit-derived properties not only protect your body from diseases like flu, dengue and viral. In today’s time, this fruit is also helpful in providing the body with the necessary capacity to avoid corona virus (Covid-19).

5 to 6 strawberries are enough

– Strawberry season is at peak in the months of May and June. In this season, it is beneficial to eat some strawberries a day to meet your body’s nutritional deficiency.

-Save strawberry enhances the antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties in our body. Those who work to increase our ability to fight diseases. Therefore, in summer, add this fruit to your diet chart.

Best sources of vitamin C

Must Eat 1 Piece Fineapple

Pineapple is a fruit that works to keep our brain cool and body fresh during the summer season. Consuming this fruit every day keeps seasonal diseases away from us.

-This fruit is a great way to get vitamin-C. Therefore, eat this fruit every day in the afternoon or in the afternoon breakfast. If you wish, you can fix every day to consume the fruits mentioned here. This will give you complete nutrition and keep the infection spread due to virus.