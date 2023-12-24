Day in and day out, so far this year, celebrities have not stopped serving on networks. With X and TikTok as main showcases, it is not only that report that one has been seen here, another has appeared there and that one there: now, in addition, we are also told in detail what they wear when they are hunted in public. Almost always random sightings, in ordinary moments, whether walking down the street pumpkin latte at the ready, be it carrying a suitcase at the airport, be it shopping more or less mundane. But, above all, entering and leaving bars and restaurants. Those from New York (and some from Los Angeles) are, in fact, a busy coming and going of pop, film and fashion idols dressed to impress in a way that has not been reported for a long time. So much so that it has already become more difficult to get a table than a seat in the front row of a parade.

They are documented, morning, afternoon and night. Rihanna, with the pantaboots from Balenciaga, and A$AP Rocky, from Bottega Veneta, on his way to Carbone. Kendall Jenner, routine in her exercise panties (that is, with panties-shorts), abandoned I Sodi. Zoë Kravitz, Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern, competing on The Row, for wines and appetizers at Il Buco. Hailey Bieber, all in red with an Ermanno Scervino minidress and a Ferragamo minibag, arriving at Bar Pitti (several steps ahead of her husband, Justin, with his head down, perhaps scared by his combination of sweatshirt, tracksuit bottoms and Crocs). And let's not talk about Taylor Swift, person of the year, also in the bistros and clubs of the Big Apple.

The Waverly Inn, Minetta Tavern, Catch Steak, Nobu, The Box, Freemans, Lucali, Zero Bond… Alone with her official boyfriend since last September, the American football player Travis Kelce, or in the company of her regulars Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Phoebe Bridgers and Sophie Turner, there should be no gastronomic-spirit destination that the pop star has not made mandatory in the last three months, from the Lower East Side to Brooklyn via SoHo. Wearing Versace, Stella McCartney, Prada, Miu Miu, Jean Paul Gaultier or Clio Peppiatt depending on the occasion, thanks to so many dinners and drinks we also know that Swift has taken a liking to Gant, and how (the monogrammed sweater at the Minetta, the coat male at Catch Steak, the sailor blazer of his girls outing to Freemans, the leather trench coat he wore to his 34th birthday dinner, on December 13, at the exclusive Zero Bond…). A surprising love that the mid-range brand of American origin, Swiss property and Swedish executive headquarters has found after its international relaunch last year, including the opening of a New York flagship store.

Rihanna, in Balenciaga pantabotas, and A$AP Rocky, in Bottega Veneta, on their way to Carbone, on October 4, 2023 in New York. Jackson Lee (GC Images/getty)

“You can tell that they are delighted to meet each other, and fashion plays a key role in this renewed interest in being seen. “Everyone dresses very deliberately to go out,” concedes Phil Meynell, owner of The Mulberry, the trendy cocktail bar in Lower Manhattan where Margot Robbie is a regular. FOBs, friends of the bartoday they call celebrity clients like the protagonist of Barbieparaphrasing that of the friends of the house What they say in luxury brands. “A good bar or restaurant is a community, one that is chosen. The design, the people, the atmosphere, everything is even curated, like in an exhibition. Those who come here do so with intention. And they are arranged on purpose,” agrees Kaitlin Price, partner at Jac's on Bond, epicenter of agitation for the revival of the baguette from Fendi on the Bowery. Of course, this is not the first time this has happened: ladies who lunch that Stephen Sondheim glossed the dinners of Halston, Jackie O. and Beverly Johnson at Elaine's, in the seventies (the so-called table number onefavorite of Sinatra and immortalized by Woody Allen in Manhattansold for more than 6,000 euros at auction when it closed in 2011), passing through the cigarettes that Marc Jacobs, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista had at the door of Café Tabac, in the nineties (the first restaurant of hospitality magnate Roy Liebenthal, in the East Village, where Kate Moss met Johnny Depp), in New York fame has never gone hungry.

What draws powerful attention, however, is that where before privacy was sought, avoiding flashes, trying to cover lenses and even slapping photographers on the street, today they capitulate in front of the camera, urging or almost demanding their presence to document the appearance. In a society like today's, in which relationships are built more than ever with images, it could be understood. But there are suspicions of commercial strategy, of course. “Many designers and stylists use these dinner outings to test new ideas and products,” reports Anthony Geich, public relations director for Sona, the three-Michelin-star Indian restaurant co-owned by actress Priyanka Chopra, a reference for fashion parties. But the phenomenon is not limited to the weeks of ready-to-wear.

Kate Moss leaving the Scott restaurant, in the Mayfair neighborhood of London, on the day she celebrated her 48th birthday, January 16, 2022. Neil Mockford (GC Images/getty)

Just a few days ago, Kendall Jenner was seen in Aspen (Colorado), walking up and down the snowy landscape in an assortment of leather jackets, down jackets and fur coats, including that hand-painted fleece tabard imitating mink from the new Phoebe Philo label, which reaches 24,000 euros. The snapshots collapsed the once birding network immediately. It was later learned that such media exposure was nothing more than a promotional plan for the store. pop-up that FWRD, the boutique electronics from luxury brands in which the model has served as creative director since 2021, has opened in the ski resort of the rich and famous Americans for the Christmas season. Her colleague Gigi Hadid reappeared on the streets of New York, hot dog in one hand and Miu Miu Arcadie mini bag in the other: it turns out that the Italian brand is also on a seasonal campaign there. That the paparazzi who hunt them as if nothing were happening are on the payroll of brands and celebrities, they don't even pay, what is said.

What is valued, and a lot, in the exclusive clothing business right now is the image of (alleged) normality, in accordance with the precepts of the brought and worn silent luxury. The campaigns based on paparazi style photographs (Bottega Veneta, with A$AP Rocky and the ubiquitous Kendal Jenner, who is also in the Gucci one with her ex, Bud Bunny, as if they had been caught at an airport) they sting high in advertising terms. The maximum expression of capitalism, surrendered to situationism, who would have imagined it.