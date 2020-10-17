Winters are on the way and we all want to enjoy corn. Many people think that Bhutta is a fast food, sitting with friends only during leisure time. While this is not the case. Whether you eat as popcorn, eat as sweet corn or as corn, it always removes the lack of fibers and minerals in your body…

If you too have a misconception about corn or corn, that it is processed food, then you should remove it from your mind. Because maize is a whole grain, which is very strong and makes the body healthy.

These properties are found in corn

According to Ayurveda, Bhuta acts as a force multiplier and controls the amount of bile and phlegm in the body. Therefore, during the rainy and winter seasons, Bhutta must be eaten.

NurseryServe Organic Desi Hybrid Baby Corn Seeds

– In addition to being rich in fiber, corn contains antioxidants and vitamin C. For this reason, it serves to cleanse the body internally and increase immunity.

To avoid coughs and colds

-As we told you that corn is rich in antioxidants and controls phlegm and bile. Therefore, it is very beneficial in protecting from seasonal diseases like cough and cold.

Those who feel hungry

– People who feel less hungry, should eat a corned black salt and lemon every day. By eating corn in this way, your digestive system will get energy. The metabolic rate will increase and your appetite will open.

What to eat to increase appetite

Nature Vit Popcorn Kernel Seeds

Provide peace

-If you are experiencing too much restlessness and you don’t know the reason for your problem, then you can calm your mind by eating sweet corn. Actually, the natural properties present in the corn helps to calm the mind.

– Let us tell you that about 600 types of keratinoids are found in nature. Of these, only lutein and zeaxanthin are the keratinoids that enter our brain. Both of these are found in abundance in the keratinoid corn. This is the reason why one feels a different kind of satisfaction after eating corn.

Corn gives peace to mind

Sweet Corn F1 Hybrid Vegetable Seeds By Bahan Traders

Eye-popping corn

– Lutein and zeaxanthin are very much needed to keep the eyes healthy. Both of these carotenoids act to increase eye light. They keep the retina of the eye healthy and protect against cataract disease for a long time.

Those people who eat Bhutta, Kiwi, Ripe Banana, Spinach, Bathua, Methi Leaf, Green Coriander and Mint, etc. regularly, their eyesight remains true even in old age. Because all these fruits and vegetables are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin.

Message for pregnant women

– Pregnant women should consume popcorn, corn, sweetcorn etc. only after consulting their doctor. In many cases, eating corn during pregnancy becomes the cause of miscarriage.