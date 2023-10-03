The growth of EasyPark, the mobile parking payment service, continues. The brand further consolidates its position in Italy, further expanding its range of action. Of the 1173 Italian cities that provide paid parking, the EasyPark app is now available throughout the peninsula in over 700 municipalities, which include both large, medium and small urban centres.

The role of EasyPark

A result that underlines the crucial role that the company is playing in promoting digitalisation in Italy. EasyPark is in fact actively contributing to the adoption of digital solutions aimed at improving people’s quality of life and making cities more liveable. EasyPark’s change in Italy began 10 years ago, with the company’s acquisition of Telepark.

How it all started

Initially, 35 cities were migrated to the new app, witnessing gradual growth. In September 2016, the EasyPark app was operational in 100 cities, but already in the same month of 2019 the number had risen to 360. The surpassing of over 700 Italian cities marks an exceptional new milestone both in terms of diffusion and penetration of the service.

The presence of EasyPark in Italy

The EasyPark app, present in all regions of Italy, boasts wide coverage throughout the national territory: it currently covers 118 cities in Lombardy, 62 cities in Sicily, 60 cities in Campania, 55 cities in Trentino-Alto Adige, 50 cities in Puglia and 49 in Tuscany. Even in smaller regions such as Basilicata, EasyPark is active in over 50% of cities that provide paid parking.

The growth in penetration of the EasyPark service in Italy has led to a progressive increase in people who have decided to choose the app to pay for parking. Since 2013 EasyPark has boasted 4.5 million total users.