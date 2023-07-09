Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Your flight was to be from Lanzarote to Liverpool. However, 19 passengers had to promptly disembark. Because their Easyjet plane was simply too heavy.

Arrecife/Liverpool – The passengers on this Easyjet flight certainly had not imagined it that way: when their suitcases were stowed away and they were sitting in their seats, the pilot suddenly had to give them some unpleasant news. The plane was loaded too heavily, some passengers had to get off again.

How among other things liverpoolecho.co reported, this oddity would have occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Easyjet machine wanted to start from Lanzarote Airport Arrecife, the destination was Liverpool. But the pilot had to intervene before take-off to solve the weight problem mentioned at the beginning – and how.

“Plane is quite heavy”: Easyjet machine cannot take off – pilot offers special solution

“Thank you for coming here today. Because there are so many of you, the plane is quite heavy,” said the pilot’s announcement, which can be found in a video circulating on TikTok. Actually, the Easyjet plane should have started at 9:45 p.m. local time. However, the start was delayed because the weight on board had to be “corrected” first. This could not have happened on an American Airlines flight, where only one passenger was present recently.

“The combination of a fairly short runway and the currently unfavorable conditions here on Lanzarote means that the aircraft is too heavy to take off,” the pilot was also supposed to explain how this unfortunate situation came about in the first place. Wind conditions prevailing on Wednesday would have been too extreme to get the plane airborne. After all, “safety is our top priority,” as the pilot explained to the passengers. A solution should then be found.

Easyjet plane too heavy: Up to 20 passengers should leave the machine – 500 euros for each volunteer

So that the machine can still start, there is no alternative to making the plane lighter, as the flight captain says in the corresponding video. In his words: “If possible I would like to ask up to 20 volunteers not to fly to Liverpool tonight”. This leads to direct reactions from the passengers, as can be seen in the video. Some shake their heads, others mumble “I want to go home tonight” to themselves.

Then the pilot knows how to make an offer to the passengers who are still thinking about getting off the plane. “Easyjet has currently offered us up to 500 euros for each passenger who is willing not to fly tonight,” the offer is made to the passengers, which should then be very tempting for some. Anyway the pilot could also make the announcement himself – and did not have to resort to a passenger as in another case.

19 passengers left the Easyjet plane voluntarily – and for 500 euros

From the Liverpool Echo An Easyjet spokesman is quoted as saying: “Easyjet can confirm that 19 passengers on flight EZY3364 from Lanzarote to Liverpool have transferred to a later flight as the aircraft exceeded weight limits for the weather conditions”.

Ultimately, the plane was supposed to take off with a delay of around 100 minutes and thus around 11:25 p.m. local time. The plane landed at its destination, Liverpool, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Just with 19 fewer passengers on board than originally thought – but they were at least 500 euros richer.