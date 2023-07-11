Easyjet, the British low-cost airline cancels 2% of scheduled flights in the third quarter

EasyJet canceled 2 percent of flights scheduled in the third quarter of this year, from July to September, the one in which there are more, due to “more limited airspace due to the war in Ukrainewith unprecedented air traffic control delays, as well as further potential air traffic controller strike action.

This was communicated by the British low-cost airline, writes www.open.online, announcing the cancellation of 1,700 flights in the summer period, 134 of which – 8 percent of the total – concerning Italy. And according to the Corriere della Sera, in the coming days other companies will follow suit, for the same reasons. The canceled flights involve around 180,000 passengers: «95 percent were rescheduled on alternative flights.

Subscribe to the newsletter

