LONDON (Reuters) – EasyJet airline said on Monday it was forced to cancel some flights to and from Britain after a new wave of COVID-19 caused higher-than-normal levels of illness among its staff. England, which removed all restrictions related to the Corona virus earlier this year, has seen a new rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, with one in 13 people believed to have contracted the virus in the week ending March 26, the highest rate since start of the pandemic. While hospital admissions levels are well below previous highs in 2020 and 2021, some companies have reported disruptions to their services, including at airports, due to staff needing to stay at home. EasyJet said it had taken measures to reduce disruption by including additional standby crews, but had to cancel some flights. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights,” it said in a statement. EasyJet canceled about 60 flights to and from Britain on Monday, out of nearly 1,645 scheduled flights. British Airways also canceled a small number of flights on Sunday. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate according to the law, but companies are advising them to stay at home.