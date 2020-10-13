The weather is changing and throat condition too. Sore throat, cough due to phlegm, pain and swelling due to cough are common problems in the changing season. Learn here, ways to avoid these problems …

Sore throat

-Without the onset of winter to summer or the time of onset of summer from winter. Whenever the weather changes, our body is not able to adjust immediately under constantly changing temperatures. This causes cold and heat and due to this, phlegm starts increasing in the body.

Cold drink and baby water

In cold weather, both cold drinks and fridge water can cause sore throat. Therefore it is better to use water kept at normal temperature.

Problems with citric acid

– People whose throat is sensitive, sour things start to harm them in the changing season. In such a situation, some people have a problem of inflammation in the throat.

Sore throat and sore throat

It makes it difficult to swallow anything while eating and drinking. Therefore, people who regularly take lemonade for health care should also take lemon in lukewarm water during this season.

Gargle with salt water

– If there is difficulty due to sore throat and phlegm, mix salt in lukewarm water and gargle with it. By doing this you will get relief from both throat pain and swelling.

– Warm water helps in reducing the swelling of your throat muscles. So salt works to eliminate the infection-causing bacteria in your throat. Also sodium helps in repairing your injured cells.

Turmeric water garbage

Mixing 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder in 1 glass of lukewarm water and gargling will also give you immediate relief in throat pain and swelling. You will be able to get freedom from hoarseness and khichkhich.

Ways to get relief from neck pain

-Warm water works to melt the phlegm deposited in the throat. This does not cause problems in the throat. Turmeric is a superb antibacterial. It provides relief by eliminating viruses and bacteria that cause inflammation, burning and pain in the throat.

Drink hot water and stop the problem from growing

-You will get a lot of benefit from falling down. But if you want this problem to go away as soon as possible, then you should use lukewarm water instead of plain water in drinking.

-This will help to reduce your throat and you will get rid of throat problems as soon as possible. Along with this, this problem of sore throat and cough will not take the form of cough and throat ulcer.

