If I were the head of marketing for Movistar Plus+, in the promotion of Easy, the Anna R. Costa series that has just been released, would have used this slogan: “Easy”, the adaptation of “Easy Reading” that the author of “Easy Reading” did not like. Because we can all play pimps, not just Cristina Morales. He would have even upped the ante and used in quotation marks the highly weighted qualifier that Morales gave him in the column he wrote putting the series to a boil. “Nazi,” he called her. There you take it, dance it. In short, as Nati, one of its protagonists, would say, “fantasies of a retarded bourgeoisie”.

Morales’s statements have had heirs in a phenomenon that suffers from any work that portrays underrepresented groups, in this case, people with functional diversity: that of double standards. I remember, for example, when it was criticized The L Word because its protagonists were too pretty and successful, as if fantasy (of a retarded bourgeoisie) should be off-limits in a series of lesbians. Or when you were poked at Orange Is the New Black for having too much marginality associated with non-white women. As if that were not the case in any American jail.

the sin of Easy, in the eyes of those who criticize it, is to lose the militancy of the novel. In my judgement, Easy He does something very difficult: he creates a naturalistic, comical and close tone under which a subtext beats that leads any viewer to question what he understands by normal and desirable, by freedom and independence. But the subtext and humor don’t get along with many militants. Beneath the laughter there is no mockery of the protagonists, nor collusion with the system, there is the discomfort of a reality that we do not usually look at. One where “retarded bourgeois fantasies” are much more than a bad joke in a column.

