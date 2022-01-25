Learn to prepare dishes easy and fast with few ingredientswe share this delicious hawaiian wire recipe with which you can in a few steps enjoy a meal with many tropical flavors the perfect balance between vegetables and the meat will give you that amazing taste which is ideal to share on those special occasions when you want to show off in the company of friends or your loved ones. Is prescription It is for 6 portions and the degree of difficulty is easy.

Ingredients to make Hawaiian Wire:

1/2 cup of sausage

1 cup of bacon

1 onion

5 sausages

200 grams of ham

1 kilo of pork steak

1 cup pineapple cut into cubes

3/4 kilo of Manchego cheese

400 grams of tomato puree

For the sauce:

10 chiles de arbol

1/4 onion

3 oil tablespoons

1 cup of peanut

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup of water

Preparation mode:

Heat a frying pan with a little oil, add the bacon cut into medium squares and let them brown for a couple of minutes, then the chorizo ​​to brown with the same oil and once it is ready, add the sliced ​​onion until softened and absorb all the flavor of the oil, it will be ready as soon as it starts to become transparent. Cut the ham into medium squares and add it to the pan along with the sliced ​​sausages, stir well so that it is impregnated with the oil and at that moment add the steak, which you will also cut into medium squares so that it cooks with all the flavor of the stew , when all the meat is ready, add the tomato puree and the pineapple cut into cubes and let it boil together with everything you have already cooked in the pan, once it comes to a boil, add the Manchego cheese and cover it, let Cook for 10 more minutes over medium heat. For sauce: Brown the peanuts, chili and garlic together with the onion, once they are golden, add them to the blender along with the water and oil, a little salt and pepper to your liking and blend until all the ingredients are perfectly integrated, you can reduce the spiciness if you add a little more water to the mixture.

Tips for this recipe:

You can accompany with flour tortillas.

You can eat it in banderilla

You can also add habanero chili to the recipe

To improve the flavor, add a little pineapple juice to the meat.