Beyond being a traditional, comforting and nuanced drink, tea, especially green tea, is opening new horizons in contemporary mixology. On this occasion, we want to focus on one of its most versatile categories: sencha. These teas, with their complexity of nuances, offer a wide variety of applications in cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. In addition, green tea leaves, once infused, can find a second life in the kitchen. Turned into a perfect ingredient, they can be combined with Asian dressings such as soy sauce with rice vinegar, furikake or sauce ponzuamong many others. This is an excellent opportunity to maximize the use of these tea leaves, exploring new culinary possibilities.

Green tea: an Asian treasure for the world

Green tea is one of the oldest and most appreciated beverages in the world, especially in Asia, where it has been cultivated and consumed for millennia. Made from the leaves of the plant Camellia sinensisis characterized by having a minimal level of oxidation, which preserves its vibrant green color and fresh flavor. China, Japan and Vietnam are the main producers of this variety, and its consumption has increased in the West thanks to its health benefits, distinctive flavor and freshness.

Green tea varieties

Chinese Green Tea: China, the world’s largest producer of green tea, offers a wide range of varieties. These include longjing (Dragon Well), known for its smooth and sweet taste; biluochunwith its floral and fruity aroma; gunpowderwhich stands out for a more prominent and toasted flavor; and the huangshan maofengvalued for its delicate floral flavour.

Japanese Green Tea: Japan is known for its high quality teas, such as senchathe most consumed in the country, with a fresh and umami flavor. They also highlight the Shinchaa first harvest tea with a more aromatic and fresh profile; Gyokurogrown in the shade and with a sweeter taste; matchain powder form, associated with traditional ceremonies that has gained popularity in the West; and the bencha more robust one.

Other origins of green teas: Korea produces varieties such as jeoncha and the jungjakwith smooth and fresh flavours. Vietnam, Taiwan and India also offer green teas with unique characteristics, the result of their local cultivation and processing methods.

Cold infusion: protecting against oxidation and over-extraction

One of the most innovative ways to enjoy green tea is through cold infusion, a technique that is increasingly used in contemporary mixology. This method involves steeping tea leaves in cold water for about 15 minutes, extracting delicate flavours without the bitterness that can arise with hot water and avoiding oxidation. Cold infusion allows you to enjoy green tea in its purest and most refreshing form, ideal for cocktails that seek to highlight its vegetal and fresh notes.

‘Sencha sour’: a cocktail of subtle and refreshing nuances

A perfect example of the use of green tea in mixology is the Sencha soura cocktail that highlights the versatility of tea sencha. This cocktail is prepared with a double cold infusion: one of sencha in water and another of sencha in simple syrup (water and sugar). Lime juice, gin and egg white (or other egg alternatives) are added to these bases, resulting in a light, subtle and very refreshing drink. Ideal for those looking for a surprising and elegant taste experience, the Sencha sour makes green tea an unexpected star of modern cocktails.

Ingredients For pre-infusions Water

Sugar

Sencha green tea or similar For the cocktail 5 centiliters of gin

3 centiliters of green tea infusion

2 centiliters of green tea simple syrup

2 centiliters of lime juice

1 centiliter of egg white Instructions 1. Preparation of infusions To make it, we will let each of the mixtures infuse cold for 15 minutes. 2. Filter and keep cold. 3. Cocktail preparation Pour all the cocktail ingredients into the shaker and shake. 4. Add ice to the shaker and shake again. 5. Pour the contents into the glass or cup, straining it first.

