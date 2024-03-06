There are many ways to face the problem of women that turned out pregnant and who do not wish to carry out their pregnancybut I still consider that the criminal exit of legalize abortion It is like that, with all the letters CRIMINAL.

Can't solve a problem attacking against him right to life of a human beingbut it is also not fair that another human being harbors in his womb what he does not want.

But as always “the thread breaks at the thinnest” and in this dilemma, the thinnest is precisely a defenseless being, a being that has no voice and that we deny all rights to. deny the right to lifebeing there that the unfair solution is being found.

I find out that in France the abortion has just been legalizedI don't know what restrictions it has, or what the gestation time limit will be, but it seems like an easy way out.

There has not been nor will there ever be a demonstration of unborn babies demanding their right to live, this is absolutely impossible; But there are demonstrations of women who claim their right over their own body, which, to a large extent, is legitimate, so it would be more comfortable and easier. legalize abortion to put an end to the inconvenience or threats represented by women's demonstrations.

We cannot deny that each of those women bears responsibility for the fact that she became pregnant, while the unborn baby bears absolutely no responsibility for being called into this world.

But perhaps it is not fair to talk only about the responsibility that each of the parties has, that does not resolve anything and harbors endless arguments in one direction or another, which is not constructive either.

If we limit ourselves to only demanding that abortion be legalized or fighting for it not to be legalized, we will not be able to bring this thorny dilemma to a successful conclusion.

We need to find civilized solutions, we need to convince, not subdue, not conquer, we need to find innovative, moral, fair solutions.

It is not fair to beat women to stop fighting for their rights with the argument of legislating against abortion. With this we save lives by trampling on rights.

It would be more unfair to achieve legislation in favor of abortion, thereby listening to the women who fight to achieve it, but we would be legalizing the most unjust of murders, those perpetrated against absolutely defenseless and innocent beings.

Both paths are not easy, nor are they fair.

But as we have mentioned at another time, more civilized and harmonious strategies could be sought, such as:

• Raise awareness among women in order to convince them to carry out their pregnancy by providing them with psychological and moral support.

• Increase the promotion of strategies to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

• Support for women who, for economic reasons, cannot continue with their pregnancy.

• Facilitate and promote strategies to place the baby, already born, for adoption.

• Consider a woman with an unwanted pregnancy as someone who is hired to fulfill the sublime and delicate mission of giving life, of bringing a human being into the world, granting the true value that this mission has.

• Design and operate schemes such as those used for surrogates.

Anyway, other solutions that consider the rights of both parties.

That would be Mexico, the Mexico we want, a fair, civilized, modern, avant-garde Mexico.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let's make a pact to migrate to the first world world, to the world of respect for rights.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. March 6, 2024.

