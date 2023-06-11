Any format is good to celebrate the variety of vegetables and fruits that the warmest season of the year offers us. Vegetarian cuisine gains in flavours, colors and nuances when tomatoes, peppers, melon or cherries enter the scene, and the high temperatures also increase the taste for consuming lighter, fresher dishes rich in liquids (while the desire to light the fire decrease proportionally). These recipes are a celebration of seasonal cooking, because vegetables —as much or more than bicycles— are for summer.

lebanese salad

Reusing the bread from the day before in summer dishes gives us gastronomic joys that can range from panzanella Toscana al salmorejo cordobés: for the fattush salad, of Lebanese origin, it is previously toasted or fried, providing a crunchy touch.

Lebanese salad. Caterina Barjau

Ingredients For four persons 2 pita breads, jubz, or any flatbread

1 romaine lettuce

About 300 grams of ripe tomato

1 medium cucumber

½ spring onion (1 if small)

10 sprigs of parsley

2 sprigs of mint

5 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

mild olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt

Sumac

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses (optional) Instructions 1. Prepare a dressing with virgin olive oil, lemon juice, sumac and salt to taste and, if desired, pomegranate molasses. 2. Peel and dice the onion and put it in the vinaigrette to soften while we prepare the salad. 3. Toast the bread in a pan with a little light oil until golden and crisp. 4. Remove the ends and half the skin of the cucumber into strips, cut the vegetables into cubes, the lettuce into strips of about two centimeters and chop the herbs. 5. Pass everything to a bowl. When the bread is no longer burning, break it with your hands and mix well with the salad and dressing. 6. Taste, rectify and serve.

Cucumber, melon and coconut milk cream with curry and pistachios

A creamy soup, full of flavor and perfect for giving a second life to those melons that don’t come out so sweet; the cucumber refreshes the whole and the curry makes it vibrate.

Cucumber, melon and coconut milk cream with curry and pistachios Caterina Barjau

Ingredients For four persons 4 medium cucumbers (about 600 grams)

½ piel de sapo melon (about 700 grams)

200ml coconut milk

200 ml of water

A level tablespoon —or to taste— of curry powder

Salt

Lemon juice to taste

1 small garlic clove

50 grams of shelled pistachios Instructions 1. Remove the ends and half of the skin to strips from the cucumbers and cut them into cubes. 2. 3. Peel the melon, remove the seeds and cut it into cubes. 4. Transfer to a blender glass or a food processor along with the rest of the ingredients (except the pistachios) 5. Blend until you get an emulsified texture, taste and correct the seasoning. 6. Refrigerate for at least a couple of hours —it can be overnight— and serve with the chopped pistachios.

Zucchini and aubergine sandwich with cured cheese and confit garlic oil

The oil with which we are going to season the vegetables is perfect for a pasta dish, a salad or fish. It can also be prepared with pepper, mushrooms or chives.

Zucchini and aubergine sandwich with cured cheese and confit garlic oil. Caterina Barjau

Ingredients for a snack for the oil 150ml olive oil

12 cloves of garlic

3 sprigs of thyme 2 slices of loaf bread

a loaf or a bun

between 60 and 80 grams of cured cheese

½ eggplant

½ zucchini

salt

salt

pepper Instructions 1. Put the oil in a small saucepan on the smallest stove in the kitchen, with the heat to a minimum. 2. When it has been bubbling gently for one minute, remove the saucepan from the heat and wait two minutes. 3. Return the saucepan to the heat and repeat the operation four or five times, until the garlic is soft 4. Turn off the heat, add the thyme sprigs and cover while it cools. 5. Cut the vegetables into slices approximately one centimeter thick, season with salt and pepper, and cook on a griddle or skillet until golden brown and softened. 6. Season with the flavored oil. 7. Toast the bread and crush inside garlic cloves confit to taste. 8. Assemble the vegetables and the finely cut cheese on top, close and eat.

Cherries with cream and chocolate on sponge cake crumbs (Black Forest without oven)

Summer takes away the desire to turn on the oven, but not necessarily the desire to eat desserts: for the base of this deconstructed cake, you can use, instead of sponge cake, gingerbreads, sobaos or madeleines.

Cherries with cream and chocolate on sponge cake crumbs (Black Forest without oven) Caterina Barjau

Ingredients For four persons 300 grams of cherries

300 grams of sponge cake

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

300 grams of whipping cream (about 35% fat)

1 tablespoon icing sugar (or to taste)

1 tablespoon grated chocolate Instructions 1. Reserve 50 milliliters of the cream and take the rest to the freezer for half an hour so that when it is assembled it is very cold (if you are going to use a metal bowl, put the bowl in the freezer as well). 2. Pit the cherries and cut them in half, reserving four to decorate. 3. Crumble the cake, mix it with the cocoa and reserved cream and stir well. 4. After half an hour, mount the cream with the icing sugar. 5. Put half of the biscuit crumb base on four plates or bowls, add half of the cream and the cut cherries on top. 6. Add the rest of the crumbs and repeat the operation. 7. Finish off with the cherry decoration and grated chocolate.

‘Labneh’, sautéed cherry tomatoes, cilantro and sesame

If we add a little salt to the yogurt and let it lose part of its whey, we will get labneh, a cream that, in its lightest version, can be served as an appetizer with crudités, steamed vegetables or scolds (and in the densest version, keep in olive oil, as if it were cheese).

‘Labneh’, sautéed cherry tomatoes, coriander and sesame. Caterina Barjau