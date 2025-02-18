Easy costumes to succeed in Carnival 2025

We are already in the final stretch for one of the most anticipated festivities of the year to arrive. There are only ten days left for Carnival Thursday and you have to put everything ready to crown yourself as the king or queen of these carnivals. As of February 27, all corners of the country will be filled with color and fun, where the clear protagonists will be the costumes. There may be those who have encouraged at the last moment and need inspiration for a last minute costume. Pirates, Vikings, police …? We leave you some ideas of the best costumes to succeed this 2025 carnival.

It is clear that there is no more fun way than to spend these group parties, either with friends or family. The team spirit is something that always awakens during this month of February, although sometimes there are so many options that it costs to agree. WhatsApp groups that are created with this motive become an endless rain of ideas.

Do it yourself: homemade costumes





There is always the option to get the costume you prefer in your nearest store or on online trade. However, the best part of disguising itself is to do it with the rest of the team. This is a very fun process that will make your costume unique as there are no two equal. Do not worry if the result is not an exact copy of what you were inspiring. It is not the same, but that the aspect of the costume reminds what is tried to replicate. You just have to make sure it is original and surprise.

Members of the Team Rocket : The villains of the Japanese series Pokémon, who marked the childhood of 2000 children, return this carnival. This idea is the clear example that a shirt and black pants can be more than enough to create our costume. Apart from this, you will only need a red fabric to design and cut an R that you can subsequently sew or paste with silicone right in the center of the front of the shirt. Surely you have a black basic shirt that you have notars time without dressing and that may be the opportunity to rescue her from the closet fund. If you want to give your costume a touch, use a black cap or make some Pokeballs homemade A very original example can be to paint tennis balls with spray of black, white and red colors.

Farmers : This is the turn of the pictures. We all know a relative who has a shirt of this style to whom we can borrow it, although there is the option to buy it. The perfect set of this shirt with some jeans, which absolutely everyone has, and that will be able to put yourself in the skin of a farmer during these parties. Of course, every farmer needs a hat.

Pirates: Perhaps this is one of the most versatile proposals, since there are many combinations that can be made to be able to look like a true pirate these carnivals. A white shirt, a belt, a black lower part, a handkerchief tied in the head and boots, and you will be ready to cross the seven seas. As added, get some guns and a sword. Makeup plays an important role in this costume and can always add scars or dark circles as the famous Captain Jack Sparrow. So do not hesitate to give free rein to your imagination.

Costumes that never go out of fashion





The characters of your favorite films and series are always present at this holiday. As much as the years go by, there are great successes that do not go out of style. What better occasion to resemble any of them?