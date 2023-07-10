The Dutch prime minister is a phenomenon: always bright, always charming. Even after the collapse of the government, he remained true to himself. But then he announces an unexpected decision.

The Hague – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte doesn’t lose his laughter that quickly. Cabinet crises, a vote of no confidence or a disappointing election: For the right-wing liberal, these are all just challenges.

Laughing happily and biting into an apple, that’s how many people know the 56-year-old. He sits on his bike and rides to the office, to the “torentje” – the turret, as his official residence in The Hague is called. Even after the collapse of the government last week, it initially looked as if the right-wing liberal would stick to his tried-and-tested recipe.

Rutte has been Prime Minister of the Netherlands for almost 13 years, making him one of the longest-serving heads of government in the EU. Over the years in office, the affairs accumulated, recently he was no longer considered unchallenged. For example, supporters of his People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in particular accused him of having left his party’s right-wing course. His big adversary, the right-wing populist Geert Wilders, accuses him of giving in, especially when it comes to climate and asylum policy.

The problem solver

For a long time, many Dutch people saw Rutte as a good crisis manager, someone who held the shop together. “He sees himself as a problem solver, as a manager,” says his biographer Sheila Sitalsing. The well-known columnist describes him as a “branch manager of a department store”, the “manager of the Netherlands company.”

This was especially true in major national tests, such as the downing of passenger flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, which killed almost 200 Dutch people. According to many compatriots, he also did a good job during the Corona crisis. But there were other crises too: Thousands of parents were falsely accused of cheating on child support, they had to pay thousands of euros and were thrown into abject misery.

But Rutte survived everything practically without a scratch. The affairs slipped off him, nothing seemed to stick to “Teflon-Mark” – as he liked to be called.

Under Rutte’s leadership, the social welfare state was radically transformed into a “participation society”. He said: “The state is not a happiness machine”; everyone is responsible for themselves.

His attitude towards Europe

His ideal for Europe was as little state as possible. If one can speak of ideals at all – because that’s not what he was really into: “Anyone who has visions has to go to the ophthalmologist,” the Dutchman likes to say.

European cooperation was a necessary evil for Rutte, which should primarily serve trade. Otherwise, the motto applies: “Europe should only do what the member states cannot do on their own.” Rutte liked to step on the brakes, especially when money was at stake. “Mr. No” they call him in Brussels.

Most recently, he had scored points in the Ukraine war as an advocate for Ukraine in the EU and NATO. Rutte campaigned strongly for arms deliveries to Ukraine – including fighter jets. And together with his Italian colleague Giorgia Meloni, he pulled together for a stricter EU asylum policy.

The end of his career

Rutte’s qualities, charm and pragmatism are also recognized internationally. They were a recipe for success in the totally fragmented political landscape of Holland. Rutte could just with almost everyone. With left, with right.

But now, shortly before a vote of no confidence in Parliament on Monday, the nimble politician drew the line. Surprisingly, he announced that he will no longer stand in new elections and will leave politics as soon as the future government is formed. But isn’t he tempted by a top international position? “No, no, no, I’m really leaving politics,” said Rutte. dpa