Although there was no rumor or speculation about it, many people were hoping to see something related to Wolfenstein 3. Obviously that did not happen, but you can rest assured since Pete hines has confirmed that another installment of the franchise is definitely on the way.

Talking with GameSpot In the past week, Hines he simply said that fans “will have to wait until Bethesda be ready to talk about it ”:

“Regarding Wolfenstein or any other franchise that we have not revealed yet, I will have to wait until we get to the point where we are ready to talk about it, but you can be sure that I top the list of people who want to see another game of Wolfenstein. So don’t worry. “

It is not necessarily a surprise to hear Hines confirm this, since previously Bethesda said Wolfenstein It was one of the key franchises in the future of the company, but it is still good to know that this has not changed.

For now, the studio behind Wolfenstein (MachineGames) is currently working on a recently announced title of Indiana Jones, which is still in very early stages of development.

Fountain: GameSpot