Expected to arrive this autumn on PC and Nintendo Switch, Eastward: Octopia sees the protagonists Sam and John begin a new and peaceful life as farmers inside a distant village in the mountains, which will however lead to a new series of adventures and issues to resolve for the characters in question. Despite being set in a world rather different from the one seen in the main chapter, Octopia obviously carries with it the Eastward structure, with a series of new situations to face.

Among the news of the recent Nintendo Direct there was also Eastward: Octopia the new expansion announced for the excellent adventure of Pixpil and Chucklefish, presented with a first trailer and destined to be an interesting addition to the main story.

Between Stardew Valley and Eastward

In a certain sense, this expansion seems to insert Eastward into the genre of sandbox agricultural simulationsas a sort of response to Stardew Valley from the game’s authors.

The results look very promising indeed, given the interesting mix of characteristics.

Again, it’s about recovering one old farm and try to make it work properly, repairing its structures and starting all the classic agricultural activities. This means dedicating yourself to growing various plants, collecting resources and making agricultural production work as best as possible.

In addition to getting the farm back on its feet, it will also be about reviving the mountain town in which it is located, as well as building various relationships with the inhabitants. In short, it is clearly a reference to Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon style sandboxes, but it will still have the particular touch of the original Eastward, which you can get to know better by reading our review.