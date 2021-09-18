If you’re one of those who grew up playing RPGs from the Super Nintendo era, you’ll love what I have to tell you about Eastward. An action adventure with a powerful narrative and pixel-art charm that takes you back to that time when with very little you could achieve a lot. Find out in our review.

The independent scene never ceases to amaze us, and this time we have to talk about Eastward, an adventure strongly reminiscent of 16-bit RPGs for both its playable and aesthetic approach. Also for something very important and that the developers of Pixpil They have taken the narrative very seriously. I have been very aware of this throughout the nearly 20 hours of a journey that also has elements of the classics of the genre, with clear influences from sagas like Zelda.

It promises everything I say, right? Well the good news is that in practice it works wonderfully. Each part of the game feels unique, there is a lot of variety, new mechanics are introduced as time goes on and the execution is outstanding. Coming from practically out of nowhere, this Chinese company shows us many things and makes us feel interested in their next productions. At the moment, what you have before you is another of those indies that are leaving us a 2021 to remember.

Of course, it’s not all good news, and one of the things I have least liked is that the plot sometimes inexorably takes over the rhythm and hinders development. This also contributes to the fact that the game is not translated into Spanish, giving rise to an important, but on the other hand, surmountable obstacle when it comes to enjoying the work. If you want me to tell you the truth, if you are like me and you cannot bear the idea of ​​letting a girl play jewel-tribute from another era (but with current attributes), you should not miss this opportunity. Eastward it’s very worth it, and then I am going to explain why.

Eastward is Zelda gameplay and Studio Ghibli narrative

To fully enjoy Eastward, you must bear in mind that it is a narrative adventure with action items and the odd puzzle, plus challenging final bosses. Something like a Zelda, but loaded with story, dialogue and a much more linear development (and also slow). In fact, the game is presented as a journey divided into chapters that puts us in the place of John and sam, two characters who, due to the vicissitudes of fate, end up embarking on a fascinating journey into the unknown.

The narrative premise has little interest, since it is drawn before us a dystopian future in which society is on the brink of extinction. Everything we know is in the subsoil, underground, with decrepit landscapes and authentic tyrants. But there is always hope, and that is what our hero couple represents, who will discover that there is a world out there to discover, with a lot of friends to make and also a good handful of enemies to defeat. Sounds simple, right? Well, Eastward is about this, and the truth is that its theme is not only interesting, but it is followed perfectly (especially if you have a certain level with English).

The game contains a lot of narrative part (and the bad thing is that it is in English).

The degree of detail put into each facet of the game is surprisingBut far from all the setting, which is sensational, what has really caught me about the title are its gameplay mechanics. There is a lot of hack ‘n slash, with John panning, gunning and even using a flamethrower to kill everything in his way. For his part, Sam has other types of abilities, which he will also unlock, and among which is the ability to immobilize enemies. In fact, the abilities of both characters are combinable, since we can alternate control of each of them at any time we want.

This results in the elaboration of increasingly complex puzzles, from switches, through the use of wind currents and a long etcetera. The final bosses are especially surprising, not only because of size, but because they feature a change of record from the rest of the game. Without being particularly difficult (not a game made for you to lose your life continuously), they offer a satisfying challenge. To all this we must add the minigames and various accessory elements, like the emulation of a Dragon Quest-style RPG that you can complete while visiting the different cities of Eastward.

The set design is an absolute delight: pure pixel-art.

The degree of detail put into each facet of the game is surprising, especially considering the scale of development. The control is simple but exquisite. The animations recreate the 16-bit sensations, but with a wonderful smoothness of animations. Each setting is beautiful in its own way, whether we are in the underworld or in a splendid forest. The musical rhythms that accompany us always measure up, going from darker tones to more cheerful ones.

The only thing that I have missed is a better rhythm in the adventure, since the game is lost in inconsequential dialogues that end up taking its toll on the player’s patience (there are narrative parts that can keep you reading for 10 minutes or even more). It is a question that depends, of course, on the degree of connection you reach with the story, but since the game is completely in english -and its level is considerable- you should weigh this aspect very well. A pity, since a more balanced rhythm would have improved the video game even more.

Each character has different abilities, and we can alternate their handling.

Still, it is well worth it. The beauty of his pixel-art, which is contagious a certain essence to Studio Ghibli, is penetrated by some very satisfactory playable dynamics, based on going through “dungeons” on quite labyrinthine occasions. Along the way, you will have to kill a lot of enemies based on a real-time action scheme, at the same time that you orient yourself and solve the many puzzles present. To top it off, you have several quite imaginative bosses and that they have no problem occupying a large part of the screen if necessary. Of course, you can save game, something essential for a game of about 20 hours that does not have too many secondary activities.

It is a game that is not short, which offers a lot of variety of contentIn fact, another of the most improvable aspects could be the feeling of progression. You increase the heart counter With each boss beaten (just like in Zelda), and you gain new abilities that allow you to access more varied challenges. You also get money -salt- with which to buy ingredients to cook (something very inspired by the way in Breath of the Wild). But it is all quite content and does not go any further. That’s wrong? No, but it is another of those aspects that keep Eastward from having obtained a better result, because you feel that the game ends up being somewhat flat in that aspect.

But what has been said, if you take into account these drawbacks (mainly that it is not translated), you will get a tribute to the adventures of the 90s hard to find today, at least with this degree of talent and quality. It is a game that is not short, which offers a variety of content, an interesting plot, wonderful characters and a visual and sound finish that does not remain a mere tribute to another era. You will enjoy it if you have been playing video games for a long time, but you will also do so as soon as you connect with his charming proposal.