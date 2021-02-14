Dubai (Union)

The “Eastern World” horse of Godolphin, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby and the leadership of Royston French, dominated the prize for the main race in the Longines Group’s 1800-meter “grass” race, which was held on Saturday at a field track, in the first appearance of Ibn Dabawi, who doubled his winning streak in His seventh participation, a half-brother from the Persians “Eastern Joy”, the mother of “Thunder Snow”, a two-time winner of the Dubai World Cup under the supervision of Saeed bin Suroor.

It is noteworthy that the victory achieved by “Eastern World”, 4-year-old, came a difference of 3.5 in length from his strong opponent, “Jabr”, recording a time of 1:47:80 minutes.

The horses of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, under the supervision of Salem bin Ghadeer, achieved a deserved double, most notably through the horse “Panadol”, which caused a headache for his competitors, led by Michael Barzelona in the first half, and proved the 3-year-old horse, And the descendant of the descendants of “Filters” is very good. His victory came easily with a difference of 7.75 length, recording a time of 1:37:16 minutes in a distance of 1600 “sandy” meters.

It was bought when it was a startup last June at Ocala Auction for just $ 180,000, and it could have a broad future because the runner-up, a “dash” of 92 pounds, has already shown clear promise in both of its previous debuts.

And after 70 minutes of the victory of “Panadol”, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Salem bin Ghadeer and Michael Barzelona celebrated the double after the smooth success achieved by “Monosky” in the Longines Cup for a distance of 1600 meters, recording 1:36:98 minutes.

“Tannin” of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, under the supervision of Musabbah Al Muhairi and the leadership of Dean O’Neal, starred in a remarkable picture after he annoyed his rivals in the sixth game, a distance of 1200 meters, recording 1:09:65 minutes.

The Bahraini coach Fawzi Nass scored a double, when he sacked “Mayhab” by Hassan Mufreh Al-Ajami and Fawzi Nass, led by Adri de Vries in the second half, for a distance of 1400 meters “grass”, recording a time of 1:24:27 minutes, and the second victory came through the “entrance”, which was It was also owned by coach Faouzi Nass, in the fifth half, for a distance of 1200 meters “sandy”, and the champion scored 1:10:92 minutes.