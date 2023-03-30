Eastern Uusimaa | The police department’s Instagram account was hijacked in December, the police say

The case is being investigated by the Helsinki Police Department.

Eastern Uusimaa the police department’s Instagram account was hijacked at the end of December, the police announced on Thursday. The case is being investigated by the Helsinki Police Department.

The account will be reopened on Thursday.

“We noticed that logging into our account was blocked. We immediately acted according to the application’s instructions to restore access to the account and contacted the police contact person appointed by Meta, the owner of Instagram,” says the communications manager Annika Rajasalo in the bulletin.

According to Rajasalo, they are still trying to find out if it is possible to get the contents of the account back. It seems unlikely at this stage, he states.

“We reacted to the situation as soon as the matter was noticed, there is a time delay of at most an hour, but things progress very slowly with large organizations such as Meta, and an unreasonable amount of time has been spent on investigations. We also filed a criminal complaint about the incident, and the matter is being investigated by the Helsinki Police Department,” says Rajasalo.

The content of the account has been public, so confidential information has not fallen into the wrong hands.