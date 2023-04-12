Eastern Uusimaa | Police: Young people aged 15-18 are suspected of several violent robberies

According to the crime commission, the threats have been intensified, for example, by displaying sharp weapons or knives.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating several aggravated robberies or attempted robberies involving young people. The acts took place between last December and April this year.

Crime Commissioner Marko Särkkä says in the press release that in all investigated cases the suspects are young people aged 15–18.

“In the robberies that have taken place, the method of doing it follows a similar pattern, i.e. in robberies, serious violence is either used or threatened with it. The threats have also been enhanced by presenting various bladed weapons or astalas,” Särkkä describes.

According to Särkä, the police have used harsh coercive measures against suspects, i.e. young people have been imprisoned and imposed travel bans.

“The goal of incarceration is to secure the completion of the preliminary investigation, but also to create a situation for the young person in which he has to stop and examine his life and what kind of future he wants to go towards,” says Särkkä.

HS told last week in his extensive article about robberies committed by children in various parts of Finland.

In the case, HS went through the sentences handed down by the district courts of Mainland Finland last year, in which the defendants were accused of aggravated robbery and at least one of the defendants had been 15–17 years old at the time of the crime.

A total of 31 cases in which at least one of the defendants was convicted of the crime of robbery were taken for a more detailed investigation from 2020–2022. The cases were concentrated in southern Finland, and there were the most cases in Vantaa.