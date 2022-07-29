The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 40 Ukrainian prisoners were killed and 75 others were wounded in the Ukrainian bombing of a prison in the Donetsk region with US-made “Hymers” missiles.

As for Daniil Bessonov, a spokesman for Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, he said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 wounded on Friday when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka, the Associated Press reported.

Ukrainian soldiers were captured after fierce fighting around the port of Mariupol in the Ukrainian Sea of ​​Azov, where they holed up in the giant Azovstal steel plant for several months.

Meanwhile, a regional governor said at least four people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile attack on the southeastern city of Mykolaiv.

Vitaly Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the “Telegram” application that some of the wounded were near a public transport station, according to “Reuters”.

Commenting on the situation on the ground, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday that Russia is failing “in many aspects” in its war in Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin may seek to change the strategy used again.

Wallace added, in statements to the British “Sky News” network: “The Russians are currently failing on the ground in many aspects. Putin’s plans A, B and C failed and he may turn to plan D.”