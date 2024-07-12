Eastern time | On Friday, the conversion law will be voted on twice – follow these things

Eastern time|Friday is the fateful day of the so-called conversion law in parliament. This is how the day goes.

Friday it is an exceptional day in the parliament, when in the middle of the deepest holiday season, the so-called conversion law is voted on twice.

By law, asylum seekers can be temporarily suspended at the Finnish border and immigrants can be turned away without the right to appeal.

Read this story about which things you should pay attention to during the news day.

1. Sdp meeting in the morning

In the morning at 10 o’clock the Sdp group meeting starts. HS updates the party representatives’ comments for moment-by-moment monitoring from the door of the group room.

Sdp’s role in the voting is decisive. According to Thursday’s information from HS, six Sdp representatives have applied for permission to vote against the law.

It is possible that in addition, some Sdp representatives will be left out of the voting.

2. Two votes in the session starting at 12 noon

The plenary session of the Parliament starts at 12 o’clock. First we will discuss. It is difficult to estimate the length of the conversation. The representatives already discussed the topic for seven hours on Tuesday, and more than 130 speeches were made.

Two votes are expected: First, there will be a vote on whether the emergency law can be declared urgent. A five-sixths majority is required for that of votes cast.

If the law is declared urgent, then a vote is taken to approve it. A two-thirds majority is enough for that. It’s about the order in which the constitution is enacted.

In order for the votes to take place, during the debate in the hall there must be a proposal that the bill is not declared urgent and that the bill be rejected.

3. Voting is up to the minute

The Green Party and the Left Alliance have announced their opposition to the law. If all their representatives show up and vote against, there will be 24 abstentions. In addition to them, six Sdp representatives and Rkp are known Eva Biaudetwho will vote against.

Therefore, there would be 31 non-votes. That is probably not enough to make the declaration as urgent fail. With 31 opponents, there would have to be a total of 14 abstentions or empty votes from the yes side, so that the five-sixths majority would not be achieved. Empty votes and absences are not counted as votes cast.

With 33 opponents, every absence of the yes side could be decisive, and with 34 opponents, declaring it urgent would certainly be boring. You can read more about the scenarios from this article.

In voting, it is worth following the number of opponents and who were absent. For some representatives, abstaining can be a milder way of criticizing the law than voting against it.

4. If five sixths are not found

If more opponents appear or there are a lot of absences, declaring it urgent may remain a dream for the government.

In that case, a vote would be held on letting the bill rest until the next election or rejecting the bill. It could be decided by a simple majority vote.

In this case, the parliament after the next election could approve the law with a two-thirds majority. The situation would be special in terms of this law, because it is the law in the first place intended to be valid only one year after entry into force and the government would like it to take effect immediately.

The government wants to prevent by law the instrumentalized immigration organized by Russia to the eastern border.