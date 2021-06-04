The Eastern Region Police Department implemented practical applications on how to deal with unmanned aircraft (drones) presented by specialists in the Operations Branch entrusted with the tasks of working on the management of (drones), in the presence of the Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Ki Al-Hamoudi, and his deputy, Colonel Rashid Saif Al-Zaabi.

The exercises witnessed the operations of dealing with drones and controlling their systems and the use of special systems to shoot down aircraft that violate aviation regulations and march without a permit in residential places or on security bodies and the border areas of the state. The practical applications targeted border port employees, and personnel of investigations, traffic and field patrols, where they were trained on the programs And the regulations that determine the places permitted to operate (drones), aerial photography, and prohibited places, and inform them of the conditions and laws for the use of those aircraft. Colonel Dr. Al-Hamoudi praised the capabilities and skills shown by the participants in the training program, including non-commissioned officers, during the training operations on operating drones, which embodied the capabilities of efficiency and readiness to ensure that they carry out their duties in an optimal manner, and their ingenuity in using smart technologies according to the highest standards that keep pace. All developments, in order to achieve its mission and objectives in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, and in line with the future vision of the Sharjah Police General Command in harnessing technology and benefiting from all the advanced technologies that have been developed that support the security work system in an innovative way, in an effort to achieve excellence and leadership in work The policeman, and in order to achieve the aspirations of our wise leadership and its constant aspiration towards enhancing security and safety in the community



