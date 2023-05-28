Eastern Promises: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Eastern Promises is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 28 May 2023, at 10.30 pm on La7. It is a 2007 film directed by David Cronenberg. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to see it in streaming.

Plot

In a hospital in London, the obstetrician of Russian origin, Anna Khitrova (Naomi Watts), is very shaken by the death of a fourteen-year-old girl who died after giving birth to her baby girl. Desperately looking for information on the girl, in order to give a family to the orphaned baby, Anna tracks down the business card of the Trans-Siberian restaurant, run by the elderly Semyon (Armin Mueller-Stahl).

Determined to discover the identity of the minor, the woman goes to the club unaware that Semyon, behind his cordial and good-natured appearance, is an unscrupulous man at the head of the Vory V Zakone mafia organization. The thug shares power with his son Kirill (Vincent Cassel), despite not having a good opinion of his criminal skills. Kirill, in turn, is very attached to the chauffeur, Nikolai Luzhin (Viggo Mortensen), in whom he places all his trust.

At the restaurant, Anna meets Nikolai and is deeply fascinated by him. The driver takes advantage of Semyon’s discontent to gain his respect and trust, managing to be awarded the ranks of the Vory V Zakone. Meanwhile Anna translates the diaries of the deceased girl from Russian, discovering a chilling truth.

Due to a feud with a group of Chechen mafiosi, who accuse Kirill of being homosexual, Semyon will decide to save his son’s life by sacrificing that of Nikolai. The man, however, escapes certain death and finds help in the hospital, where Anna tells her about her discoveries about her young girl and the man reveals her secret, promising to save the baby…

Eastern Promises: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Sinéad Cusack, Donald Sumpter, Josef Altin, Raza Jaffrey, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, Aleksandar Mikic, Mina E. Mina, Michael Sarne, Jerzy Skolimowski, Mia Soteriou, Tereza Srbova. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Eastern Promises on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 28 May 2023 – at 10.30 pm on La7.