The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation plans to create a new brigade of Iskander-M operational-tactical systems in the Eastern Military District. Sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense told Izvestia about plans to form a new brigade in the Eastern Military District, equipped with Iskander-M operational-tactical systems. If a fundamental decision is made, the new military unit will appear before the end of this year.

At the end of December, the commander of the Eastern Military District (VVO), Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, said that this year the district would also receive long-range Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, Mi-28NM attack helicopters and fifth-generation Su-57 fighters.

The BVO will not be the only recipient of Iskanders this year. On January 24, the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, announced that the missile forces and artillery would receive two divisions of such missile systems in 2022.

The VVO brigade will be equipped with aeroballistic and cruise munitions with a range of up to 500 km. In the Iskander ammunition load there are five types of aeroballistic and two cruise missiles. The first ones quickly gain height of several tens of kilometers and then fall on the target almost vertically, while performing maneuvers. In the final section of the flight, their speed approaches hypersonic.

Cruise missiles go to the target at extremely low altitude. This prevents their detection and destruction by anti-aircraft systems.

Experts note that such a move may be a response to the strengthening of the United States and Japan in the area.

Tensions in the Asia-Pacific region are growing today, Vasily Kashin, director of the HSE Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies, told Izvestia. He believes that the armed forces of Japan are now sharply increasing. Moreover, the Japanese are working on creating their own strike weapons systems. The United States is also increasing its presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region – they are preparing for a tough confrontation with China.

Rockets fired: Eastern Military District to receive Iskander brigade