Turkey and Greece, each members of NATO, are tearing one another over oil fields within the japanese Mediterranean, since Turkey despatched there on August 10 a seismic exploration vessel accompanied by warships.

“They are going to perceive that Turkey is robust sufficient politically, economically and militarily to tear up immoral maps and paperwork”, mentioned the Turkish chief, alluding to sea areas that Greece and Cyprus contemplate to be their unique financial zones.

They are going to perceive, both by the language of politics and diplomacy, or on the bottom by bitter experiences.Recep Tayyip Erdoganthroughout a televised handle

“Turkey and the Turkish individuals are ready for any eventuality and any consequence”, he continued. The Turkish military will begin 5 days of army maneuvers on Sunday within the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an entity acknowledged solely by Turkey, Turkish army officers mentioned.

NATO introduced this week that the Greek and Turkish leaders had agreed to provoke “technical talks” to forestall any additional incidents between their respective navies. However Greece then denied being able to take part in discussions, pushing Turkey to accuse Athens of refusing dialogue. Greece and Cyprus accuse Turkey of violating their sovereignty by finishing up exploration drilling of their waters.

“Turkey is prepared for any type of sharing (of hydrocarbon assets), so long as it’s honest”, mentioned once more on Saturday Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since August 10, Ankara has deployed the seismic boat Oruç Reis and an escort of Turkish warships to prospect an space wealthy in hydrocarbons, off the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​and a couple of km from the Turkish coast. Turkey can also be prospecting within the waters of the Republic of Cyprus, an EU nation that it has not acknowledged for the reason that partition of the island in 1974.

On the finish of August, the strain rose a notch when the 2 international locations carried out rival army maneuvers, Turkey with america then with Russia, Greece with France, Cyprus and Italy.