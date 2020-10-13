Turkey on Monday returned an exploration vessel to search for natural gas.

At the risk of rekindling a crisis with Greece, Turkey has sent an exploration vessel to search for natural gas. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday (October 13th) called on Turkey to “to end the cycle of detente and provocation” in the eastern Mediterranean.

“If there were indeed to be further explorations for Turkish gas in the most controversial maritime areas of the eastern Mediterranean, this would be a major setback for de-escalation efforts.”, added the head of diplomacy in a statement. He is due to visit Greece and Cyprus on Tuesday to discuss these tensions in particular, which will be on the menu of the European summit organized on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

“Ankara must end the cycle of detente and provocation if the government is interested in talks – as it has repeatedly assured”said the minister whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union. Berlin asks Turkey again “that the window of dialogue which has just opened with Greece is not closed because of unilateral measures”.