In Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu announced that the death toll from the earthquakes has risen to 39,672, while search and rescue operations are continuing with the participation of about 265,000 rescuers, volunteers and others in the earthquake zones.

He added that the number of buildings in which search and rescue took place in the earthquake-affected areas exceeds 20,000.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced in a statement that the region witnessed 4,734 aftershocks following the earthquake.

In terms of rescue operations, on Friday, Turkish rescue teams managed to pull out a person in his forties after he spent 278 hours under the rubble of his house in Hatay state.

According to the Anatolia correspondent, the teams rescued Hakan Yasin Oglu, who is about 45 years old, from under the rubble of his destroyed house in the “Defneh” neighborhood of Hatay state.

The man was treated and taken to the hospital as soon as he was recovered, according to the Turkish TV channel “TRT”.

6000 dead in Syria

In Syria, the death toll in areas controlled by the regime and the opposition has risen to about 6,000, according to separate reports.

A Syrian humanitarian organization expressed its dissatisfaction with the delay and insufficient assistance of the United Nations, while the earthquake that struck the northwest of the country a week ago caused the displacement of more than 171,000 people, in addition to thousands of deaths and injuries, according to “TRT”.

On the other hand, the bodies of 1,590 Syrians killed in Turkey as a result of the earthquake were transported to their country through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between the two countries.

The latest developments

