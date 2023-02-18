And the residential complex (Renaissance Residence), which the advertisements described as a “piece of paradise” when it opened ten years ago, became the focus of public anger..

Survivors stood by piles of rubble that was once a 249-apartment building, awaiting news of their loved ones as hopes of their own survival faded..

“My brother lived here for ten years,” said Hamza Al-Baslan, 47, a jeweler. “It was said to be safe from the earthquake, but you can see the result.”“.

“It has been presented as the most beautiful residence in the world. It is in a terrible state. There is no proper cement or iron. It is a real hell,” he added.“.

Eleven days after the earthquake killed more than 43,000 people in Turkey and Syria and left millions more homeless, anger is growing over what Turks see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development..

Turkey’s Ministry of Urban Development estimates that 84,700 buildings have collapsed or been severely damaged .

While the buildings of the Renaissance Residence complex collapsed, many old buildings remained standing near the complex .

A woman who lost her two daughters under the rubble said, “We rented this place as an elite place, a safe place“.

Missing Ghanaian international footballer Christian Etsu who played for local club Hatayspor is also believed to have lived in the complex.

Dozens of people interviewed by Reuters in the city of Hatay, where the complex is located, accused the contractors of using cheap or unsuitable materials and accused the authorities of being complacent with sub-standard construction..

“Who is responsible? Everyone, everyone, everyone,” Albaslan said“.

The Turkish Anatolia news agency said that Mehmet Yasar Coskun, the developer of the complex, was arrested at Istanbul airport while he was preparing to board a plane to Montenegro last Friday evening..

According to judicial documents seen by Anadolu Agency, Coskun’s lawyer, Kubra Kalkan Colak Oglu, told the public prosecutor, “The public is looking for a criminal, for a guilty party. My client was chosen to be this perpetrator.” The lawyer added that his client denies any wrongdoing.

Anadolu quoted Coskun as telling the public prosecutor that the building is solid and has obtained all necessary permits.

prosecutions



Turkey has pledged to investigate the collapse of buildings, and 246 suspects have been investigated so far, including real estate developers, and 27 of them are being held by the police..

“The rubble will not be removed without evidence being collected. Everyone who was responsible for the construction, finishing and use of the buildings will be evaluated,” Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said.“.

Three kilometers from the Renaissance Residence lies a damaged government building linked to the Turkish Ministry of Urban Development, and local residents and activists said important documents related to building safety and quality control were scattered among the rubble..

Omer Mays, a lawyer from Istanbul, said he had been observing the rubble and trying to salvage what could be vital evidence, although some documents had been destroyed as homeless people searched for anything they could burn for warmth..

“There were many official documents with original signatures. It was necessary to preserve and protect them… so that those responsible for this disaster could be brought to justice,” said Mays. He added that the papers included concrete data and earthquake resistance tests.

“I read reports of contractors being arrested after the earthquake, but when we think about this devastation and how widespread it is… there must be more,” he added.“.

The Ministry of Urban Development said the documents will be transferred to the ministry’s archives in the city and will be stored digitally.

Construction pardon

Sector officials said that about 50 percent of the 20 million buildings in Turkey violate building codes .

In 2018, the government implemented an amnesty to legalize unregistered construction, which engineers and architects have warned could put lives at risk. .

About ten million people applied to benefit from the amnesty, and 1.8 million applications were accepted. The real estate owners paid money to register the buildings, which were then subject to various taxes and dues .

The government said it was necessary to remove differences between the state and citizens and legalize buildings .

“Unfortunately, in our country this amnesty was considered, in one way or another, a public blessing,” said Omar Mays, a lawyer.