Eastern Helsinki | A bus and a car crashed, two to the hospital for examination

of East Helsinki A head-on collision between a bus and a car took place in Marjaniemi on Friday evening. The rescue service was notified of the incident at 9:13 p.m.

The Helsinki Rescue Service reports that the first aid transported two people from Marjaniementie to the hospital for examination.

The rescue service assisted the towing vehicles in moving the cars that were in the crash and became undriveable away from the scene.