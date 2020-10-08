Under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), the first acid test for the reform of the EU asylum law took place on Thursday, which should finally succeed after years of dispute between the European member states. At least that is what Seehofer has planned. In December, at the end of the German EU presidency, he would like to see a “political agreement” on the reform, said Seehofer at the virtual meeting with his European counterparts.

For years, the EU states have not succeeded in renewing the existing European asylum system. The so-called Dublin rule stipulates that countries such as Italy and Greece are the countries of arrival responsible for the asylum procedures of refugees. Although the Mediterranean countries demand a fairer burden-sharing, the EU countries did not manage to distribute those in need of protection after the refugee crisis of 2015 and 2016.

Now, at the end of September, the EU Commission took on a new attempt with a migration pact. In principle nothing should change in the Dublin regulation. However, according to the proposal, the deportation of migrants who do not need protection comes to the fore. States such as Hungary and Poland should participate in the framework of “return sponsorships” if they do not want to take in refugees.

EU diplomats: No signs of a quick deal

However, it is not certain that a fundamental agreement on the Commission’s proposal will be achieved as quickly as Seehofer envisions in the next two months. “The first impression is that an agreement will not be reached very quickly,” said EU diplomatic circles on Thursday. The tone was friendlier this time than at some ministerial meetings in the past, when there was already a verbal exchange of blows between Luxembourg’s integration minister, Jean Asselborn, and the then Italian interior minister, Matteo Salvini. Nevertheless, it became clear on Thursday that a number of Eastern European countries are still struggling with the mandatory acceptance of refugees – including the Visegrad countries Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as Bulgaria, Romania and Estonia.

The Commission’s proposal provides that a Member State like Hungary, for example, has eight months in the case of a “return sponsorship” to deport a migrant who is not in need of protection on behalf of another country like Greece. If the deportation procedure takes longer, Hungary has to take over the migrant from Greece in the example case.

Hungary should take part in deportations

In addition, the Commission’s proposal provides that the other Member States of arrival such as Malta or Italy can relieve the burden of accepting those in need of protection in the event of a rapid increase in the number of refugees. According to the plan of the Brussels authority, it is possible for EU countries to show their solidarity both in the context of “return sponsorships” and in the redistribution of refugees.

Reminder of the summit resolution of 2018

Actually, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen presented the migration package a good two weeks ago to end the old trench warfare in European asylum and migration policy. But the discussion of the EU interior ministers on Thursday showed how difficult it is for some countries to restart the debate. Several heads of department from Eastern Europe, supported by the Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, recalled the decision of an EU summit in June 2018. There it is stated that measures to relocate and resettle refugees are only possible “on a voluntary basis”. On the other hand, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Asselborn told Tagesspiegel: “In crisis situations, there must be an obligation for all states when it comes to distributing refugees from the countries of arrival.”