PRAGUE / BUDAPEST / WARSAW (dpa-AFX) – The most important stock exchanges in Central and Eastern Europe closed with losses on Friday without exception. Market observers pointed to negative international investor sentiment, which had weighed on share prices at the end of the week. Fears of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns made investors reluctant.

The leading Polish index Wig-20 fell by 2.0 percent to 1948.01 points. The broader Wig lost 1.4 percent to 56,978.68 meters. The shares of the video game company CD Projekt were once again in the limelight and were by far the most traded titles in Warsaw.

The shares continued their very strong fluctuations at the end of the week at minus 16.4 percent, after having gained 15.58 percent the day before. The Tesla founder (Tesla) Elon Musik had recently made a positive statement in a tweet about the game Cyberpunk from the crisis-ridden game manufacturer.

Other games industry stocks have also been very volatile recently. For example, shares in the US-listed video game retailer Gamestop (Gamestop A) shot up 70.45 percent in early trading on Friday, after falling by more than 40 percent the day before. The background to Gamestop is a battle between private investors organized on the Internet and professional hedge funds, who are betting on falling prices.

The leading Czech index PX (PX Prague Stock Exchange Index) in Prague dropped 1.02 percent to 1017.36 points. Komercni Banka (Komercni Banka AS) stocks fell 2.0 percent and Erste Group (Erste Group Bank) stocks fell 1.2 percent.

On the Budapest Stock Exchange, the Hungarian benchmark index BUX closed 0.08 percent lower at 43 517.12 points. Among the heavyweights, Gedeon Richter had the most noticeable price movement with a plus of 1.4 percent.

The Moscow stock exchange also had to post discounts again. The RTS-Index (RTS) went into the weekend with a minus of 1.23 percent at a level of 1367.64 points./ste/mik/APA/la/he