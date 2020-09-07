On the sidelines of the September 6 protests, for a fifth Sunday in a row, which introduced collectively tens of 1000’s of individuals, Belarusian police reported 633 arrests. Three members of the coordination council, created by the opposition, have been additionally arrested: Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov, Ivan Kravtsov. The motion continues to denounce the victory of Alexander Lukashenko within the presidential election of August 9. “We demand new elections, the discharge of prisoners and a reform of the Structure”, explains Olga, who participates within the protests. In a number of factories, strike actions try to be maintained. “The final massive strike was in 2012, with the miners, in Mikashevichi. I’m amazed at their maturity and perseverance. They modified their technique by organizing walkouts, late arrivals at their office. In some sectors such because the automotive business, they alter jobs on goal to decelerate the manufacturing chain. However the instructions additionally adapt to these new strategies by sanctioning staff on their wages because of the drop in productiveness ”, tells us Mikhail Charopka, a Belarusian commerce unionist.

Moscow to carry 50% of Minsk’s overseas public debt

Between a protest motion which is maintained and a self-confident energy, is Belarus at an deadlock? The ability lastly made a rapprochement with its Russian neighbor. In accordance with varied diplomatic sources, Alexander Lukashenko may nicely go to Russia within the coming days. This go to would come after a number of bilateral conferences between Minsk and Moscow. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Michoustin visited the Belarusian capital on September 3. Discussions centered on the financial scenario and the $ 600 million in state debt to be repaid to Russia in 2021. Moscow would maintain 50% of Minsk’s overseas public debt. “It’s important to perceive the dimensional asymmetry: Russia is 15 instances extra populated than its neighbor, its GDP is in present {dollars} virtually 27 instances increased. Underneath these situations, the 2 nations have very totally different experiences of their relationship: Russia represents 57% of Belarusian imports (on common over the interval 2017-2019) and 44% of its export shops. Conversely, Belarus accounts for under 5% of Russia’s imports and exports. Consequently, Belarus issues somewhat to Russia, whereas Russia is important to Belarus ”, explains Julien Vercueil, professor of economics at Inalco.

The opposite essential topic for the Belarusian financial system which has arisen in bilateral discussions issues the acquisition worth of Russian oil. As a result of the latter is refined in Belarus and exported at market costs in Europe. This method maintains a very good a part of the nation’s income and imposes on Minsk a type of dependence vis-à-vis Moscow. “It’s a survival of an outdated Soviet apply which consisted, for the USSR, in subsidizing in form (primarily by way of uncooked supplies) its obligees (the members of the council of mutual financial help) in alternate for a complete political loyalty. This sample has lengthy been reproduced by Presidents Putin and Lukashenko, however it started to wane after 2010, given its lim structural points. Belarus’s bilateral deficit is abysmal: from 2017 to 2019, it exported simply over $ 12.2 billion in items per 12 months to Russia. On the similar time, it imported 20.9 billion per 12 months ”, notes Julien Verceuil.

This financial dependence, allied to the contestation suffered by Alexander Lukashenko, will it push Moscow to pressure a deep union of the 2 nations? Vladimir Putin desires above all to guard Russian pursuits. The political disaster might be addressed immediately between the 2 presidents. For Arnaud Dubien, director of the Franco-Russian Observatory, “The Russian authorities hardly think about Lukashenko finishing up a full mandate. The method of constitutional reform, which has the benefit of dividing the opposition, is appreciated by Moscow, which above all awaits the emergence of a determine acceptable to it ”.