The Commissioner for the East is on tour through the East. Does he want to save what can be saved before the elections in the East? No – nothing is to be saved, but rather the East’s ability to save itself is to be strengthened. Firstly, something has to happen for that to happen, and secondly, someone has to see it. The Commissioner for the East, State Minister Carsten Schneider, SPD, is working on both. That’s why he takes journalists on a summer trip every year. Two days, many stops: something is happening here, here, here, here and here, and over there too, by the way.