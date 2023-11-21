Eastern border | Yle: The Deputy Chancellor of Justice canceled the restrictive measures planned by the government

The board is ready to meet already on Tuesday. The Ministry of the Interior is refining the justifications for additional restrictions.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice has stopped the government’s proposal to tighten the restrictions on the eastern border, because it would not have adequately protected the opportunities to apply for asylum, says Over.

According to Yle, the Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen has evaluated the final draft, draft memorandum and confidential memorandum of the Ministry of the Interior submitted today.

According to Puumalainen, there are no legal prerequisites for the further preparation of the proposed substantive decision.

HS information according to the government, there is an effort to close the eastern border completely to asylum seekers. According to government sources, the government has a “strong” view that Russia’s influence operation must be responded to with strict measures.

The decision will not depend on the government’s political will, if the legal grounds are found and solutions to the practical details are found, government sources say.

The board is ready to meet on a quick schedule, possibly as early as Tuesday.

The decision is currently being refined under the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior. According to HS’s information, the details and reasons for the decision are not ready yet, so the closure of the eastern border is not yet completely certain.

The government must also prepare in advance for Russian backlash.

Chancellor of Justice the view on the constitutionality of the decision is central.

There are several difficult details in the decision. Finns must always have the opportunity to return to their homeland, so it must be organized in some way. The status of dual citizens and students must also be considered.

Russia has an agreement with many countries that diplomats move through the border of Finland. This thing has to be organized somehow.

Those coming from Russia must also find a real opportunity to apply for asylum in Finland.

Freight traffic will continue to run. Among other things, nuclear fuel and fertilizers come from Russia.

Finland already closed the border stations of Southeastern Finland last week.

The reason is the hybrid operation that Russia made to annoy Finland. Russians have been seen bringing migrants to the Finnish border. Migrants have been pushed to the border, and they have not been allowed to return to Russia.

The stricter the border control becomes, the more difficult it is to justify decisions legally, especially when it has only been a few days since the previous tightening.

of HS according to the information, there have been roughly two options since the weekend.

In the stricter option, the eastern border will be closed at least so that asylum seekers are no longer accepted at the border stations at all, but the application must be made, for example, at a port border station or Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

You are not allowed to fly to Finland from Russia due to sanctions, so the justification for changing airports can be difficult due to international agreements regarding asylum seekers.

The government has also considered the interpretation that those coming from Russia would no longer have the right to apply for asylum according to international law, because Russia uses asylum seekers with the intention of causing trouble for Finland.

In a milder option, you can apply for asylum at the eastern border, for example, at one of the border stations.

Finland closed the border crossing points in Southeast Finland on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Among the border crossing points, the Vartius, Kuusamo, Salla and Raja-Joosepi border crossing points are still open.

Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehti also reported on the matter earlier.