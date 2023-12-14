Thursday, December 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eastern border | Yle: Bicycles were distributed to emigrants aspiring to Finland near the border

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eastern border | Yle: Bicycles were distributed to emigrants aspiring to Finland near the border

Finland's entire eastern border will be closed again on Friday.

Mightily the correspondent says that he witnessed the distribution of bicycles to migrants near the Vaalimaa border crossing on the Russian side.

Ylen's Moscow correspondent Heikki Heiskanen monitored the situation on Thursday about six kilometers from the border at the first actual checkpoint. Heiskanen tells Yle that in front of the checkpoint, bicycles were distributed from the back of the van to at least four or five young men who were on their way to Finland.

According to Heiskanen, there were about 30–40 cyclists in total in about 3.5 hours. According to Yle, the correspondent was not able to follow the migrants' passage to the border.

Finland's entire eastern border will be closed again on Friday at 8 p.m., and the border crossings will remain closed until January 14. The Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings were open for less than two days before the government decided to close them.

See also  Books | Terhi Rannela makes the middle schoolers in the hall quiet down with her speech, but she only spends a quarter of an hour a day on social media

During Thursday, more than 120 people came to the Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings, seeking asylum in Finland.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) said in a press conference that closing the border is necessary to control the situation at the border. According to the minister, the decision was made because the phenomenon and the threat of its expansion pose a serious threat to national security. If there is a need, a similar decision will be made again, he said.

Deputy head of the Border Guard Markku Hassinen said on Thursday that large groups of people with a similar profile to those people who have previously entered Finland in a similar way had been seen on the roads leading to the Finnish border crossing points.

#Eastern #border #Yle #Bicycles #distributed #emigrants #aspiring #Finland #border

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Last of Us Multiplayer has been officially cancelled!

The Last of Us Multiplayer has been officially cancelled!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result