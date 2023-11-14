Eastern border | What restrictions could Finland set on the eastern border? These are the government’s options

According to Interior Minister Rantanen, milder methods are usually used first, and if they don’t work, we move on to harder ones.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) said on Tuesday that the Ministry of the Interior is preparing restriction measures for the eastern border as quickly as possible.

Russia has changed its approach, and since August, an extraordinary number of asylum seekers have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeastern Finland. In the past, Russia has not allowed asylum seekers with incomplete travel documents to go on.

However, on Tuesday, it was not stated in more detail what kind of restriction measures are planned and when. According to Interior Minister Rantanen, milder measures are usually used first, and if they don’t work, tougher ones are used.

What kind of could these be mild or hard remedies?

The Border Guard Act enables at least three types of measures. Only parts of them can be used or different combinations can be built from them, depending on what is needed and what is legally justified.

Option 1: Restricting cross-border traffic

The mildest of the measures is restricting cross-border traffic in some way for a fixed period of time or until further notice.

It would also be possible to limit the opening hours of border crossing points, for example, so that they are closed at night. However, according to Interior Minister Rantanen, such a mild measure is hardly enough.

“It’s quite clear that the situation on the Russian side has changed a lot, that we certainly won’t be able to reach the end result we’re looking for with the restrictions on opening hours,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Option 2: Closing the border in whole or in part

Finland could also close border crossings for a limited time or indefinitely. The closure would mean that no one would be able to pass through the crossing in question.

According to the law, border crossings can be restricted or points can be closed only if it is necessary “to combat a serious threat to public order, national security or public health”.

Although closing border crossing points sounds like a tough action, it is not the strongest of the actions in the law. The hardest step is to centralize the asylum search. It requires the broadest grounds and, if necessary, would even allow the eastern border to be completely closed to asylum seekers.

Option 3: Concentration of asylum seekers

The government’s third option is to concentrate asylum seekers at one or more border crossing points. International protection, i.e. in practice most of the time asylum, could only be applied for in places designated by the government.

This was made possible in the reform of the law in 2022. The administrative committee of the parliament, chaired by Riikka Purra (p.s.).

Also, centralizing asylum applications can only be done if it is necessary to combat a serious threat to public order, national security or public health.

However, the second condition must also be fulfilled. The entry into the country must be exceptionally large in a short period of time or there must be “knowledge or a justified suspicion that the entry is due to the influence of a foreign state or other actor”.

In principle, the law enables the entire eastern border to be closed to asylum seekers, so that asylum could only be applied for at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

However, an exceptional action would require particularly strong justifications. EU legislation and human rights treaties protect the right to seek asylum. A genuine and effective possibility to apply for international protection must remain in Finland.