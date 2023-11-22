Eastern border | What if asylum seekers are left behind barbed wire in the freezing cold? This is how Finland would work

Legal scholars remind us that even from a closed border crossing point, you can enter the asylum process. Finland cannot save anyone from the Russian side of the border.

What closing the entire eastern border in practice means, and would such a drastic measure stop the arrival of asylum seekers?

And who would be responsible for asylum seekers if they get stuck behind the border?

There are many open questions related to the restriction measures on the eastern border, which are not easy to answer.

HS said on Tuesday that the government has the effort to close the eastern border entirely from asylum seekers. At the moment, applying for asylum at the eastern border is limited to the Vartius and Salla border crossings.

The deputy chancellor of justice, however, stopped the plan. According to it, the government’s proposal did not secure enough opportunities to apply for asylum.

It is it is unclear how it would be done if the government succeeded in closing the eastern border in the future, but Russia would still continue to herd asylum seekers to the border without letting them back.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) has evaluatedthat in such a situation where asylum seekers accumulate on the Russian side of the Finnish border, the responsibility for them lies primarily with the Russian authorities.

“They certainly also have a responsibility themselves, whether they will stand behind the Finnish border,” Rantanen stated, referring to healthy and fit asylum seekers.

Also the colonel Matti Pitkäniitty From the Border Guard has stated, that the packing of people in the area near the border is not in the hands of the Finnish border authorities. According to him, it is Russia’s decision if the authorities don’t let people return even if they can’t get through the border zone.

If a person crossing the border expresses to the border authority that he needs international protection, he must be admitted to the asylum process.

That is why he is a professor of welfare law and immigration law at the University of Eastern Finland Eeva Nykänen sees that it is quite unlikely that people would be completely stuck in the border zone.

“Yes, it is true that if they get in touch with the Finnish authorities at the Finnish border and express that they are in need of international protection, the authorities have an obligation to act.”

For example, there was news on Saturday of the four asylum seekers who managed to get through the barrier devices at the closed border crossing point in Nuijamaa. The newcomers applied for international protection, so they have been transferred to the asylum process.

Professor of International Law and Human Rights by Martin Schein according to the closing of the border crossing points, there are ambiguities.

“Closing probably means that there is no counter where the lights are on and where you can submit your application, but there are border guards monitoring the border crossing. Then it is open in the sense that the supervisor can detect when someone comes to apply for asylum.”

Border Guard border security specialist Jouni Lahtinen barriers and barrier devices at closed border crossings extend to the border between Finland and Russia. The purpose of the barriers is to prevent crossing the border to the Finnish side, not just access to the border crossing point.

How would you act in a situation where asylum seekers have been allowed to proceed from the Russian border station to the Russian border zone, but the applicants cannot cross the barriers to the Finnish side?

In this case, the asylum seekers would not be able to communicate with the Finnish authorities, which would also mean that they would not be able to express that they are seeking asylum.

According to Scheinin, the competence of the Finnish Border Guard does not extend beyond Finland’s borders. Thus, as a state, Finland would be guilty of violating Russia’s sovereignty if it went to pick up asylum seekers stuck behind the barriers in the Russian border zone.

The asylum seeker should therefore be within the borders of Finland so that the Finnish authorities can help them. There is no no-man’s land on the border between Finland and Russia, but the asylum seekers are either in Finland or Russia.

“If the Finnish authorities have been able to build barriers somewhere, yes, they can also go to the same place to take people to safety,” says Shcheinin.

So the asylum seekers would not have to stay in the cold on the Russian side of the border, so it seems that there are two options left: either Russia would agree to take them back or Finland would dismantle the barriers, allowing the asylum seekers to submit their asylum applications to the Finnish authorities.

According to Nykänen, it is clear that people cannot be left to die in the border zone.

The rescue obligation would apply equally to Russian and Finnish authorities, but if Russia did not take measures, the responsibility would probably remain with Finland, says Nykänen.

“Although it is not possible to save people from the Russian side, it is difficult to see that we could completely turn our backs on the fact that people may perish on our borders behind some barbed wire fence. Even if we forget the legal arguments, it wouldn’t be ethically sustainable either.”

Border Guard Act according to children, the disabled and those in a particularly vulnerable position, in individual cases it might be possible to apply for asylum elsewhere, even if the application for international protection were centralized.

In practice, it means that they would have the right to apply for asylum also at the border crossing points where the asylum application is not centralized.

If the Finnish authorities found families with children stuck on the Russian side, should they remove obstacles so that the families could arrive on the Finnish side?

There are still no preliminary decisions on a similar situation, which makes legal considerations difficult. Nykänen also does not know exactly how the barriers are built at the border, which also makes the assessment difficult.

“Basically, it’s definitely like this, that is, barriers should be dismantled if there are people from vulnerable groups among the visitors,” Nykänen reflects.